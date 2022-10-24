Genshin Impact 3.2 overview: Banner release dates, Scaramouche boss, new events, and more

Genshin Impact recently released plenty of information about the upcoming version during the Special Program broadcast on October 23. The main course for the community is the news about the upcoming character banners, brand new enemies, and new events.

With so many relevant announcements, players may have missed one or two pieces of information if they did not watch the livestream. This article will include an overview of all the important news from the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Character banners and starting date

Character banners in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

As of now, there are four character banners in Genshin Impact 3.2, with two banners each being included in two separate phases. The first phase will start right after the 3.2 maintenance update is completed, featuring Nahida and Yoimiya.

Character banners in the second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

While the date for the second phase has not yet been officially announced, players can expect it to start 18 days after the first phase. The second phase will feature Yae Miko and Tartaglia's banners. Layla, a new Cryo unit will also be featured in both banners as one of the featured 4-star characters that will get a drop rate boost.

All new bosses in Genshin Impact 3.2

Scaramouche as the new boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new bosses are featured in the Special Program: Scaramouche and Dendro Hypostasis. There is no official name for Scaramoreferss boss yet, so the community refer to him as the usual Scaramouche or the Balladeer. It has not been revealed whether he will be a normal boss or a weekly boss, but many players are confident that it is the latter.

The second boss in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, Dendro Hypostasis is expected to be the new normal boss. With the addition of this last cube, the Hypostasis enemy type is finally complete with all of its elements. The drop material from this boss will likely be one of the ascension materials for Nahida as she is also a Dendro character.

All five new events in Genshin Impact Version 3.2

Currently, there are five events in version 3.2, bound to bring tons of Primogems to Travelers who complete their tasks. The upcoming events are as follows:

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Adventurer's Trials Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter Marvelous Merchandise

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is the main event in the upcoming update and may likely provide around 1000 Primogems. Meanwhile, the remaining events (except Marvelous Merchandise) are side events that reward players with the usual 420 Primogems. Marvelous Merchandise is one of the few events that will provide players with only 380 Primogems.

New Archon and Story Quests in Version 3.2

The new Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The next update will bring two new quests, the fifth Sumeru Archon Quest and Nahida's Story Quest. By completing both of these stories, players can get a total of 120 Primogems.

In the upcoming Archon Quest, players will face Scaramouche, Il Dottore, and Grand Sage from Akademiya with the help of Cyno and Al-Haitham. In addition, Travelers may also save Nahida and the Irminsul.

With quite a few character banners to be featured in the next version, players need to collect as many Primogems as they can to have a chance at getting their favorite characters. Coincidentally, Genshin Impact just released a new web event that rewards players with 40 Primogems.

