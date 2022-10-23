Some recently posted Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have popped up regarding Scaramouche gameplay. However, they're all quite sketchy and unverified text leaks. As a result, Travelers should not blindly believe that these leaks are 100% accurate.

There is sadly no gameplay footage to show. Thus, there is no way to verify the authenticity of these leaks. Scaramouche has been one of the most anticipated playable characters in recent months, meaning that some Travelers want to see anything related to him.

Not to mention, there is always the off-chance that one of these leaks ends up being accurate.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Supposed Scaramouche gameplay information

One of the unverified leaks (Image via BLANK's Genshin Impact Domain)

The first suspicious leak to look at comes from BLANK's Genshin Impact Domain. More specifically, it's under the "genshin-sus-leaks" channel. If the text is too tiny to read, here is a summary:

Elemental Skill: Makes him float and "unleashes 2 long-stance wind blades"

Makes him float and "unleashes 2 long-stance wind blades" Elemental Burst: Also makes him float and does something similar to Venti's Elemental Burst

Also makes him float and does something similar to Venti's Elemental Burst Appearance: Bluish-green clothing with a blue or purple hat without a veil

Remember, there is no way to verify that the above leak is accurate. That said, there is another series of leaks that seem to be related to this one that some Scaramouche fans may wish to see.

More sus kits (Image via KQM Discord)

There are two more leaks worth looking at, both of which suspiciously reference Scaramouche being lifted into the air for both his Elemental Skill and Burst. The first leak shown in the above image makes it seem like his Burst is similar to Heizou's, while the second leak repeats something similar but with more details.

Scaramouche's normal attacks are also apparently like Heizou's in terms of style, but that's a bit vague to analyze, especially with no footage to view. Here are some interesting aspects of these leaks:

His Elemental Skill lifts him up into the air, but he cannot do a Plunging Attack

Players can supposedly adjust his position at the cost of stamina during it

He also gains an Infusion of nearby elements

His Elemental Burst apparently provides elemental absorption similar to Heizou's, even while off the field

One of his Passives decreases Sprinting Stamina Consumption

How accurate these leaks are remains to be seen. Until Genshin Impact 3.3 beta footage starts rolling in, Travelers will have to rely on vague text leaks for all their news. It will be interesting to see if any of these leaks are accurate.

Scaramouche release date

Whether those gameplay text leaks are accurate or not is one thing, but his release date is a different matter altogether. Several credible leakers have stated that the Scaramouche will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.3.

The exact details of his banner are unknown at this time. That means there is no credible information on which 4-star characters will accompany him or what reruns will be happening. Similarly, no details about how half of the update will feature on his banner.

The Genshin Impact 3.3 beta has already started in China, so more credible leaks on his release date and gameplay abilities should be arriving in the upcoming weeks.

