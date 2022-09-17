Who voices Scaramouche in Genshin Impact? EN and JP VAs revealed

Scaramouche's Japanese VA has been known for a while now, but his English VA used to be a complete mystery. However, that all changed with the recent Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream information. Here is a list of all his voice actors:

Chinese: Luyin

Luyin English: Patrick Pedraza

Patrick Pedraza Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara

Tetsuya Kakihara Korean: Min Seung-woo

This article will primarily focus on his English and Japanese VAs, most notably their past roles that Travelers might have heard before. The Chinese and Korean voice actors were just listed above for those curious to know them, and it's worth reiterating that this article won't focus on them past this point.

Scaramouche's VAs in Genshin Impact (English and Japanese)

The above YouTube video's description reveals who Scaramouche's English VA is. It's under the "VA" section and is the eighth one listed. Patrick Pedraza is listed as his English voice actor and has, unsurprisingly, been trending since this reveal happened. Travelers have heard him voice Scaramouche in Genshin Impact before, so it's helpful to see that he's finally credited here.

Scaramouche's English VA

Patrick Pedraza hasn't voiced too many characters. Here are some of his past roles:

Good Luck Bear (Care Bears: Unlock the Magic)

Carlos Kitbash (Rescue Heroes)

Sandy (Brawl Stars)

Yun (Onyx Equinox)

However, he's also in a Punk Rock band known as Dad Brains, which is something some Travelers may wish to see.

If readers ever wanted to imagine Genshin Impact's Scaramouche singing punk rock, then the above video might amuse them. Dad Brains have other songs, too, with the main singer still being Patrick Pedraza (the English VA).

All of this information comes from Patrick Pedraza's official website, which readers can choose to verify by going to the following hyperlink:

It's quite an interesting website to view for those who wish to learn more about this voice actor.

Scaramouche's Japanese VA

Tetsuya Kakihara has been known for voicing this iconic Fatui Harbinger for several years now (the above tweet comes from November 24, 2020). He has a pretty extensive list of notable roles in the anime and video game industries. Here is a short list of some pretty iconic characters:

Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Keebo (Danganronpa)

Lilac Cookie (Cookie Run)

Simon (Super Robot Wars)

Jin Kisaragi (BlazBlue)

Prompto Argentum (Final Fantasy XV)

Tetsuya Kakihara had over 200 roles, some of which were for the same character multiple times.

Tetsuya and some of his iconic roles (Image via Crunchyroll)

His most famous role is Natsu Dragneel since that character is the main protagonist of one of the most well-known anime in recent decades. Of course, Genshin Impact fans will know him for voicing Scaramouche, but most of his other roles are still excellent.

