VA Robb Moreira to voice Mika in Genshin Impact

Mika made his grand debut in the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream, but some players might wonder who his VA is. His English voice actor is Robb Moreira. This VA has a great range of voices, but too many notable roles to note at the moment. Still, this article will highlight the ones officially accredited to him.

All of Mika's VAs in Genshin Impact have been confirmed to be:

Chinese: Deng Youxi

English: Robb Moreira

Japanese: Sanpei Yūko

Korean: Yoon Eun-seo

It's worth noting that these names were releaved on various websites. If Travelers wish to read the official HoYoLAB article confirming the English voice actors for the upcoming update, then here it is:

Mika is the short blonde character next to Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some notable characters that Robb Moreira has voiced in the past:

Professor Diggs (Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS)

Bronk Stone (Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links)

Yūki Koreeda (number24)

Yukimaru (Fena: Pirate Princess)

Sakunosuke Oda (Bungo and Alchemist - Gears of Judgement)

However, much of his work lies in commercials. For example, he voices the following commercial in an energetic way.

His official website states:

"With over a decade of acting training through the Fame School of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, his acting pursuits in theater took him to the world of voice over, where being bilingual has truly paid off for him and his clients."

If readers wish to find out more about this VA, they should check out his official website:

That's as much as Travelers need to know about Mika's English VA. The rest of this article will focus on the character that Robb Moreria voices and what players should know about him.

Genshin Impact's Mika

He will appear in Genshin Impact 3.1, but it's vital to note that he won't be playable in this update. Instead, he's just an NPC relevant to the event. His actual release date is currently unknown (even the leaks don't mention it).

It's a short video, but the clip is long enough for Travelers to get a good idea of his character. Mika sounds insecure as he reads Varka's letter before it cuts to showing the other Mondstadt characters.

The above video is only a short clip of the long Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

Travelers who wish to check out the rest of the Special Program can do so by checking out the above video. It's over an hour long, making it much longer than the average livestream. The aforementioned clip happens around the 3:45 mark in this video.

Just as a reminder, this character's other voice actors include Sanpei Yūko (Japanese), Deng Youxi (Chinese), and Yoon Eun-seo (Korean).

