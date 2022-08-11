Leaks reveal more about Mika, the upcoming Genshin Impact character from Mondstadt

Mika is a new character from Mondstadt who has been the subject of numerous Genshin Impact leaks as of late. It's worth covering most of them here, especially since he's such an enigmatic figure. His model and gameplay haven't been leaked as of yet, but players do have access to some other tidbits of information worth covering.

Such leaks include:

A description of his appearance

His Element

Some lore

When he's expected to make an appearance in the game

These leaks can't be confirmed at the moment, but they do come from some credible sources, so that's something for readers to keep in mind.

Genshin Impact leaks involving Mika

BLANK  @genshinBLANK no new scara info, sorry @SpendYourPrimos short male, mondstadt. droopy blue eyes. short messy blonde hair with a fringe the top like a baby bird. navy blue long-sleeved coat, off-white hoodie/shorts. tie like eula's, but short and pale yellow. feathery brooch on chest also like eula's.



shy cartographer. possibly cryo. short male, mondstadt. droopy blue eyes. short messy blonde hair with a fringe the top like a baby bird. navy blue long-sleeved coat, off-white hoodie/shorts. tie like eula's, but short and pale yellow. feathery brooch on chest also like eula's.shy cartographer. possibly cryo. Hi Mika! twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… Hi Mika! twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo…

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc [Spoilers]

Under his cute appearance, Mika is actually very strong and able to lift heavy objects. [Spoilers]Under his cute appearance, Mika is actually very strong and able to lift heavy objects.

The first Genshin Impact leaks worth covering are those that describe Mika's appearance, with the first one coming from a source who has leaked several other character designs very accurately as of late. Hence, there is a good chance that what they have said in that tweet is what this new character will actually look like in Genshin Impact.

The second tweet is a minor spoiler, but one that's humorous when combined with the next leak.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc For example, his drunken relatives For example, his drunken relatives

Drunks are common in Mondstadt, so it's not surprising that some of his relatives would also drink. The exact context behind this situation isn't specified, yet some Travelers might enjoy the visual of a cutesy character being stronger than they look.

The above tweet isn't an official model, but it's apparently a good lookalike to what Travelers can expect to see in the upcoming updates. It will be interesting to see how the finalized model compares to this fanart, especially since hxg_diluc clearly complimented how accurate it is here.

Another leak worth mentioning further hints at Mika being a Cryo user. Unfortunately, there aren't any credible leaks that detail what kind of kit he has or whether he's a 4-star or 5-star unit. Still, there hasn't been a new Cryo character since Shenhe, so this type of news might be relevant to some readers.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Mika will make an appearance in 3.1, he is a surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company tasked with carrying out missions with the expedition. He used to be a surveyor in Eula's team. The Grand Master appointed him to be a key member of the front-line scouting team. [Questionable]Mika will make an appearance in 3.1, he is a surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company tasked with carrying out missions with the expedition. He used to be a surveyor in Eula's team. The Grand Master appointed him to be a key member of the front-line scouting team.

Mika is apparently slated to appear in Genshin Impact 3.1. There are a few different variations of the above leak, but they often mention that he's not expected to be playable in this update. Instead, it's more of a cameo than anything else. Considering that he has a unique design and is known to use Cryo, he is expected to be playable in the future.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc ［Questionable]

I don’t think Mika is playable in 3.1 ［Questionable]I don’t think Mika is playable in 3.1

At the moment, his release date is unknown. Genshin Impact 3.0 just recently ended, and nothing substantial has been leaked about him yet, so Travelers will have to wait for the next beta in hopes that more details will come out about this new character.

Since he won't be playable in that update, it's likely that there won't be any gameplay leaks involving him. At the very least, Travelers will get to know Mika's appearance and maybe some more substantial lore.

Do keep in mind that everything shown in these leaks is subject to change, especially when it involves a character that has as few details known about them as Mika does.

