New Genshin Impact characters, Mika and Dottore, to make appearances in V3.1

Several new characters are expected to make an appearance of some kind in Genshin Impact 3.1, most notably Mika and Dottore. According to various leaks, neither character will be playable in this update, so their appearance here can be summed up as cameos.

This article will cover various leaks and aggregate them to catch up on the latest information. All of the details shown here comes from credible leakers, although it isn't necessarily 100 percent guaranteed to happen.

Mika and Dottore will appear in Genshin Impact 3.1

BLANK  @genshinBLANK no new scara info, sorry @SpendYourPrimos short male, mondstadt. droopy blue eyes. short messy blonde hair with a fringe the top like a baby bird. navy blue long-sleeved coat, off-white hoodie/shorts. tie like eula's, but short and pale yellow. feathery brooch on chest also like eula's.



shy cartographer. possibly cryo. short male, mondstadt. droopy blue eyes. short messy blonde hair with a fringe the top like a baby bird. navy blue long-sleeved coat, off-white hoodie/shorts. tie like eula's, but short and pale yellow. feathery brooch on chest also like eula's.

Some players might not know who Mika is. He's not a character that has been mentioned in Genshin Impact before, so just randomly seeing his name might seem absurd. In that case, the above leaks come from mostly reliable sources and should give players an idea of this new character's appearance.

No model or official artwork related to Mika has been released thus far. Nonetheless, there are a few leaks that cover him in some detail that readers may wish to see.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Mika will make an appearance in 3.1, he is a surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company tasked with carrying out missions with the expedition. He used to be a surveyor in Eula's team. The Grand Master appointed him to be a key member of the front-line scouting team.

A few leaks have gone on the record to state that Mika will return from Varka's expedition in Genshin Impact 3.1. UBatcha's leak shown here is more specific than the older leaks that Travelers previously had access to, although it is tagged as [Questionable]. Therefore, it's not necessarily guaranteed to happen.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc ［Questionable]

I don't think Mika is playable in 3.1

Some old leaks clarify that Mika is not expected to be playable in this update. That shouldn't be surprising to players since some characters show up in one update and don't become playable until much later, with Yae Miko being an example.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable] [Spoilers]



Dottore will have a cutscene in 3.1 and his rank will be revealed.

Dottore is a character that Travelers should be more familiar with, particularly because he was in the official manga. Not to mention, Dottore was shown in a well-received trailer featuring all of the Fatui Harbingers. In Genshin Impact 3.1, he will supposedly have a cutscene that will reveal his rank within the organization, but not much else has been revealed thus far.

It's worth noting that nothing concrete has been leaked about Dottore's release date.

Other character appearances

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



He does get at least a mention with some small details... we hear of his whereabouts too ღReemoღ @relurve @Ubatcha1 What about capitano ? 🥺

This section of this article is for the less prominent leaks that readers might care about. The first one claims that Capitano gets mentioned in some capacity in Genshin Impact 3.1, referencing his current location.

It's a vague leak that doesn't state much, but the Fatui Harbingers have plenty of fans, so the possibility of getting more lore will excite them.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



This one is alr obvious but Cyno and Nilou will receive character quests in 3.1, Dori will make an appearance in Cyno's Quest

Dori will be playable in Version 3.0, so seeing her in an update after that Version Update isn't surprising. Still, some players might care to hear that Dori will appear in Genshin Impact 3.1 in Cyno's Story Quest. Both Cyno and Nilou have been leaked to become playable in this update, so the idea of them having Story Quests isn't too farfetched.

Of course, it is vital for readers to know that everything is subject to change. Although there's a solid chance that everything shown here is accurate, some of the leaks might not be entirely true.

