Genshin Impact Mika leaks: What is known so far?

There is a new Mondstadt character known as Mika, and there are a surprising amount of Genshin Impact leaks involving him. Which leaks are accurate and which aren't are too early to tell. That said, some of the leakers involved have a very good track record as of late, so it's worth investigating all of these leaks.

It will include details such as:

A description of his appearance

A brief storyline spoiler

Which Version Update will he debut in (not to be confused with his release date)

Everything shown below is subject to change, even if the leakers are credible themselves.

All Genshin Impact leaks involving Mika

The first major leak to be discussed is one that talks about his description. Here, players can see one leaker respond to another leaker's description with "Hi Mika!" Ever since then, most of the Genshin Impact community has assumed that this character refers to Mika.

SpendYourPrimos has leaked several designs through similar methods for characters in the past. For example, his description of Dori was spot-on, even though most players had never heard of her before. Unsurprisingly, some players tried to draw this new character in hopes that a leaker would rate it.

This particular fanart was rated as being quite close by one leaker. hxg_diluc doesn't give a specific score, but the leaker does state that the design does resemble the final version quite a bit. The main thing missing here is apparently some kind of armor on his shoulders like Zhongli.

friendship ended w vox, cyno is milord now @SpendYourPrimos (2/2) fabric outlined with pale blue designs. the cuffs of his shorts are more defined, they make a "V" shape from the front.



he also has a slim belt/sling/holster (?) over his clothes, but under his tie and brooch. sorta like diluc's, but thinner and much higher up on his body. (2/2) fabric outlined with pale blue designs. the cuffs of his shorts are more defined, they make a "V" shape from the front.he also has a slim belt/sling/holster (?) over his clothes, but under his tie and brooch. sorta like diluc's, but thinner and much higher up on his body.

Another leaker gave some more specific feedback as to what's missing from this supposed character's design. All things considered, the whole feedback included in both of these two tweets indicates that the fanart is pretty good.

Ever since this fanart got some attention, many other Genshin Impact players have drawn fanart of Mika. His model hasn't been leaked yet, and there aren't any specific details regarding his gameplay. However, there are some brief storyline spoilers to cover, as shown below.

Varka is a character from Mondstadt that Genshin Impact players have wanted to find out more about for a while now. Although not much is known about him at the moment, the above tweet states that Mika will return as a messenger. Thus, players have an idea of what the new character's role in the story is going to be like.

Of course, one has to wonder about his release date. The next series of tweets cover that question.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc ［Questionable]

I don’t think Mika is playable in 3.1 ［Questionable]I don’t think Mika is playable in 3.1

Mero @merlin_impact @hxg_diluc Yes, he is not playable in 3.1. We will meet him as an npc. @hxg_diluc Yes, he is not playable in 3.1. We will meet him as an npc.

He will appear in Genshin Impact 3.1 in some capacity, but he won't be playable in that specific update. That's not unexpected since several characters have done something similar (most notably Scaramouche). Regarding the release date leaks, there is currently no credible information on when players can expect to see this Mondstadt character become playable.

Many Genshin Impact characters show up with not much known about them, so potential Mika fans just have to wait until more information becomes publicly available. Whether that's Version 3.1 or later is unknown, but patience is a virtue in this type of situation.

