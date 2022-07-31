Genshin Impact leak reveals upcoming Mondstadt character "Mika"

Leaks regarding upcoming Genshin Impact characters continue to surface on a daily basis. After a plethora of leaks regarding the brand new Sumeru characters surfaced, there seems to be new information regarding a new Mondstadt-based character.

Though very little is known about the character right now, what is known is that the character will be named Mika. This is definitely a welcome move as a brand new Mondstandt character means that the developers have not forgotten about the region completely.

Being a starter region, it would make sense for the region to get completely sidelined in favor of newer regions like Inazuma and Sumeru. It seems though, that even if the frequency is much slower, the older regions will continue to get attention from time to time with regards to both story progression as well as characters

Everything that is known about Mika, the upcoming Mondstadt-based Genshin Impact character

Mika, the upcoming Genshin Impact character based in Mondstadt, is expected to be a cryo servant within the game. This will be a male character and is expected to have a tie as well as a brooch on his chest, just like Eula.

If that is the case, then there is no doubt that Mika might very well be another character who has links to the Lawrence clan in Mondstadt. In fact, he might be related to Eula, which would make sense, considering the latter's story has not progressed for quite a while within Genshin Impact.

Apart from that, Eula is also expected to feature in a banner somewhere around patch 3.3 or 3.4. Therefore, it is highly possible that even Mika might end up getting featured during the specified time.

sei ★ ritsu ily @xianzhouren are we really getting playable mikaela hyakuya in genshin that also goes by the name of mika are we really getting playable mikaela hyakuya in genshin that also goes by the name of mika https://t.co/lY7BpUs9lA

While this is currently just speculation, considering the description of the character, this seems like a possibility. Mika, being a Mondstadt-based character, is also a breath of fresh air as the last time the region received one was Eula herself.

However, that was during the early parts of 2021, which means that it has been over a year since a new character came out that is directly based out of Mondstadt. There was an event featuring Albedo and Eula within the region, but a new character being released is completely different.

daily mika!!!🐣 @mikamondstadt if mika is part of/related to the lawrence clan, how do you think he feels about eula? .. i think if their personalities are the opposite he definitely hates her and she doesnt understand why if mika is part of/related to the lawrence clan, how do you think he feels about eula? .. i think if their personalities are the opposite he definitely hates her and she doesnt understand why 😭😭

In any case, this is all that can be said about Mika as of now since very little has surfaced so far in the community. The community is currently too busy with Sumeru leaks, so fans will have to wait for some time before getting more updates on this new character.

