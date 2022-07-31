Best characters for Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact

The next weapon banner in Genshin Impact version 2.8 is no longer a secret, as the official announcement was released a few days ago. The developer confirmed that the two 5-star weapons to be featured are Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper.

Thundering Pulse is a bow specialized for a DPS character, while Summit Shaper is a decent sword that can be utilized for both DPS and supporting units.

Characters who will make the most of Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact

Thundering Pulse's stats and skills (Image via HoYoverse)

Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact has a precious Crit Damage secondary stat and passive skills that can increase the wielder's attack. With a massive 66.2% Critical Damage, it proves to be more suitable for a DPS character that depends on their Normal Attack.

1) Yoimiya

Yoimiya can easily stack the Thunder Emblem from the passive skill. The requirements are to hit an enemy using a Normal Attack, cast an Elemental Skill, and have less than 100% Energy.

As her best in-slot weapon, it is no surprise that Yoimiya can take full advantage of the Thundering Pulse.

2) Tartaglia

Tartaglia's profile in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia is another character who uses Normal Attack as his primary damage. He can also stack the Thunder Emblem and have a massive Crit Damage boost.

3) Yelan

Yelan's talent page in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The recently released Yelan is mainly used as a supporting character, but it is no secret that she can deal enormous damage even with her Elemental Skill and Burst. She can still take advantage of Thundering Pulse to aid in increasing her damage when supporting other characters in the team.

4) Fischl

Fischl's profile in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is a free 4-star character from the Summertime Odyssey event in Genshin Impact. She is another example of a supporting character who can still deal incredible damage when they have a decent crit ratio. Thus, Thundering Pulse is one of the best options for her.

Characters who can best-use Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact

Summit Shaper stats and passive skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Summit Shaper is a 5-star sword that focuses on providing bonuses for the wielder only. The passive skill will increase the shield strength of the wielder and their attack after scoring hits on opponents.

1) Keqing

This sword is an excellent option for most DPS units, but only if they have a shielder in the team. Keqing is one of the characters that suits this weapon as her fast attack can stack the Attack bonus quickly.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Ayato's profile in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayato is another Genshin Impact character who has a skill that can quickly hit enemies. If a shield protects him, the attack bonus will increase by 100%. This way, users can focus on building Crit Rate or Crit Damage for his artifacts.

3) Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka's profile in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to her brother, Ayaka is another suitable contender to use Summit Shaper. Her Elemental Burst alone can multiple hits against an enemy.

In addition, her Normal Attack is also as fast as lightning, allowing her to stack the attack bonus easily.

Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper will be available in the next weapon banner on August 2 at 18:00 (Server Time). Travelers can check out this guide to see what 4-star weapons are featuring in the same banner.

