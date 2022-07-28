Alley Flash in Genshin Impact: Best characters, stats, and more details

Genshin Impact has various different weapons with unique stats for players to obtain. Belonging to the Alley set, The Alley Flash is an excellent sword with stats too good for a 4-star sword. Here is a quick summary of the sword:

It is the only 4-star sword in the game to have such a high Base ATK of 620, which is actually on par with the Base ATK provided by 5-star weapons. Providing Elemental Mastery as a secondary sub-stat helps characters equipping this weapon to dish out exceptional damage from Elemental Reactions. Here is everything players need to know about The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Everything about The Alley Flash

The Alley Flash is a gacha weapon that can only be acquired from the weapon event banner. Genshin Impact players will have to spend Primogems on the banner to summon this 4-star sword.

What makes this 4-star sword special are its remarkable stats:

Base ATK at Lvl 1 = 45

Base sub-stat at Lvl 1 = 12 Elemental Mastery

Base ATK at Lvl 90 = 620

Base sub-stat at Lvl 90 = 55 Elemental Mastery

While there are better weapons that can provide a higher amount of Elemental Mastery at Lvl 90, none can provide the same level of bast ATK as The Alley Flash as a 4-star sword. With a whopping 620 base ATK, the 4-star sword comes third in terms of highest ATK after two 5-star weapons. Apart from these base stats, The Alley Flash's passive increases the amount of damage dealt by characters equipping it. Depending on the refinement levels, the increase in damage dealt can range from 12% to 24% respectively.

Genshin Impact: Best characters suitable for The Alley Flash

Before and after changes in appearance of Alley Flash after ascension (Image via Genshin Impact)

Elemental Mastery is an essential component when players are trying to deal high Elemental Reaction damage. However, there are characters who can take full advantage of the sword's high base ATK stats. Here is a list of characters that are suitable to use The Alley Flash to their advantage:

Bennett

Kazuha

Xingqiu

Kaeya

Bennett's Elemental Burst gives the other party members an ATK bonus based on his own total base attack. The Alley Flash is a perfect match for Bennett as it can be easily attained from the event banner being a 4-star weapon. Along with base ATK, the sword will also provide additional Elemental Mastery that will help Bennett deal higher damage from Elemental Reactions.

Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Kaeya will take more advantage from the Elemental Mastery sub-stat since they all rely on Elemental Damage. Similarly, an additional increase in damage dealt will also help all sword characters to deal a higher amount of damage. Some of the honorable mentions that take advantage of Alley Flash in Genshin Impact are:

Jean

Keqing

Kuki Shinobu

Keep in mind that The Alley Flash is not the best-in-slot weapon for any character, but can still be considered a viable option for sword characters in Genshin Impact.

