5 tips to prepare for Sumeru update in Genshin Impact

Sumeru will be a whole new region introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0, but gamers still have a lot of time until then. Hence, it's in their best interest to prepare accordingly. Everybody will have different priorities, so the following tips are meant to be general pieces of advice that should apply to most players.

Genshin Impact players can't currently go to Sumeru in the live version of the game, but that doesn't mean they can't pre-farm certain materials. Everything from Mora to Primogems matters, so efficient gamers should take full advantage of the time they have right now.

Five things to do before Sumeru comes out in Genshin Impact 3.0

5) Complete all of the current Archon Quests

This icon is usually seen for Archon Quests (Image via HoYoverse)

A new region means new Archon Quests. If the player is behind in the story, then they will have to grind out the current Archon Quests just to catch up. It won't be fun doing that on launch day, so it's highly advisable to do what the player hasn't done yet before Sumeru arrives.

This part is especially important for Genshin Impact fans who deeply care about the game's story and characters. Not only that, but anything new tied to these quests should be even more of a reason for players to grind out their incomplete Archon Quests.

4) Stockpile on Billets and Dream Solvents

Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Travelers can acquire the new Midlander Billets by using one Northlander Billet alongside two Dream Solvents. These new Midlander Billets will be used to craft new 4-star weapons that are unobtainable elsewhere in the game, and their leaked stats and effects might interest some players as well.

There is also a good chance that Travelers already have the relevant craftable weapons from the previous regions and don't need to craft them anymore. Gamers can get more Northlander Billets and Dream Solvents by facing Weekly Bosses, so there is still ample time to acquire some.

3) Spend Resin now

Every player has Resin that gradually replenishes over time, so use it (Image via HoYoverse)

Resin is an incredibly valuable resource that Genshin Impact players are bound to burn through when farming Mora, EXP materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, and artifacts. Any one of those things is bound to be helpful to players once they're in Sumeru, especially Mora.

Travelers should use their Resin as often as possible so they don't have to burn through all of their Resin upon Sumeru's release. Players who are already out of Fragile Resin should especially take advantage of their Resin right now to farm whatever they need before the next update.

2) Save artifacts for the updated Artifact Strongbox

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Those sets are:

-Thundering Fury

-Thundersoother

-Viridescent Venerer

-Maiden Beloved

-Archaic Petra

-Retracing Bolide

-Crimson Witch of Flames

-Lavawalker

-Blizzard Strayer

-Heart of Depth



#GenshinImpact In version 3.0, more Artifact Strongboxes to the Mystic Offerings system.Those sets are:-Thundering Fury-Thundersoother-Viridescent Venerer-Maiden Beloved-Archaic Petra-Retracing Bolide-Crimson Witch of Flames-Lavawalker-Blizzard Strayer-Heart of Depth In version 3.0, more Artifact Strongboxes to the Mystic Offerings system.Those sets are:-Thundering Fury-Thundersoother-Viridescent Venerer-Maiden Beloved-Archaic Petra-Retracing Bolide-Crimson Witch of Flames-Lavawalker-Blizzard Strayer-Heart of Depth#GenshinImpact

As of right now, Travelers only have access to the following Artifact Strongboxes:

Bloodstained Chivalry

Gladiator's Finale

Noblesse Oblige

Wanderer's Troupe

However, Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that more will be added alongside Sumeru's release. Those additional ones are the artifact sets shown in the above leak. Artifact Strongboxes are a convenient way to get a specific artifact set, so anybody who wants any specific set listed in the new Artifact Strongboxes should take advantage of this feature in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Unless they specifically need one of the four currently available options, it's highly advisable for gamers to save their artifacts until Version 3.0 comes out.

1) Farm Primogems

Travelers will always need Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

A new region means a slew of new characters. Based on current Genshin Impact leaks, players will have an abundance of new characters to acquire in the upcoming version updates. Among them, there is bound to be at least one that interests the player, meaning that it's in the gamer's best interest to save Primogems to ensure that they can pull that particular character when the time comes.

Saving Primogems on the current banner is definitely doable, but it's also recommended for players to complete as many quests and achievements as they've missed thus far. Depending on the player's progress, there can be anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand's worth of Primogems that they can earn before Sumeru arrives in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have enough Mora to max out at least three characters' levels and Talents? Yes No 0 votes so far