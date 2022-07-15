Create
Genshin Impact Sumeru craftable weapon leaks: Stats, new billets and other details

There are some minor new details in these leaks worth sharing (Image via HoYoverse)
Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Jul 15, 2022 04:08 AM IST

Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce five new craftable weapons in Sumeru, all of which had their effects and stats leaked. Everything shown below is subject to change. With that out of the way, it's worth noting that these new weapons will be using new Billets that players can obtain through several methods.

One of those methods includes converting old Billets into new ones. Hence, players will be one step closer to crafting these new weapons thanks to this unique method.

There are a fair amount of leaks to cover here, so it's worth getting to them right away.

What to know about Genshin Impact 3.0's new craftable weapons from Sumeru

The above Reddit post features several new weapons that will be available in Genshin Impact 3.0. However, only the last five of them are craftable and were initially known to be part of the Arakalari series. These craftable weapons have new names, which are:

  • King's Squire (Bow)
  • Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst)
  • Forest Regalia (Claymore)
  • Moonpiercer (Polearm)
  • Timber Blade (Sword)

Here are their stats at max level:

  • King's Squire: 454 ATK & 55.1% ATK
  • Fruit of Fulfillment: 510 ATK & 41.3% ATK
  • Forest Regalia: 565 ATK & 30.6% Energy Recharge
  • Moonpiercer: 565 ATK & 110 Elemental Mastery
  • Timber Blade: 565 ATK & 30.6% Energy Recharge

These new craftable weapons primarily require Ascension Materials that aren't currently available in Genshin Impact. Ergo, players can't pre-farm everything before Version 3.0.

New Billets

Good news you will be able to convert the existing billets to Sumeru billets. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/QrbkoC6I0X

Travelers with plenty of old Billets and Dream Solvents can convert them into the new Midlander series. New Billets include:

  • Midlander Sword Billet
  • Midlander Bow Billet
  • Midlander Claymore Billet
  • Midlander Catalyst Billet
  • Midlander Polearm Billet

Likewise, players can convert them into old Billets if they desire.

New craftable weapon models and effects

#Sumeru 4-star bow - King's SquireATK: 454ATK%: 55.10%Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60/80/100/120/140 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/0HiR8R0AUB
#Sumeru 4-star sword - Timber BladeATK: 565Energy Recharge: 30.7%After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/M9az7BABDD

There are various new Genshin Impact leaks showing off what these new craftable weapons look like in the game. Similarly, several of these leaks also mention their effects. In this case, these two tweets show off the classic "microwave renders" of King's Squire and Timber Blade, along with their stats and effects.

#Sumeru 4-star claymore - Forest RegaliaATK: 565Energy Recharge: 30.60%After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/uThnRH889I
#Sumeru 4-star polearm - MoonpiercerATK: 565Elemental Mastery: 110After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/jynEUUO7Yt

The new Sword, Claymore, and Polearm all have the same ATK and effects tied to Dendro Elemental Reactions. By comparison, the Catalyst and Bow have noticeably different effects that aren't as specifically tied to Dendro like these three weapons.

#Sumeru 4-star catalyst - Fruit of Fulfilment ATK: 510ATK%: 41.3%Obtain the "Wax and Wane" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained.#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/NiM3AYQj7g
This tweet shows off the render for the final craftable weapon in Genshin Impact 3.0. It is worth mentioning that all of the numbers tied to stats and effects are subject to change. There have been instances in the past where those numbers have changed, although that has usually happened to the five-star weapons that appear on banners and not these craftable 4-stars.

Nonetheless, the content shown in these leaks is always subject to change. That's it for relevant leaks, although Travelers should know that more will likely arrive as the update's release date draws nearer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

