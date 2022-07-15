Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Multiple weapons and artifacts updated to have new effects in Sumeru update

Several old weapons and artifacts will be updated in Genshin Impact 3.0 to reference Dendro, according to leaks that surfaced on July 13. Previous versions of this game didn't mention this element due to the fact that there weren't any playable Dendro characters. Naturally, that will all change in Genshin Impact 3.0, which will introduce Collei, Tighnari, and the Dendro Traveler.
Thankfully, many old weapons and artifacts will receive a minor update to better synergize with that new element. These changes basically include various related Elemental Reactions, although some players might be curious to find out what exactly will be updated.
Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Old weapons and artifacts will be updated to include Dendro
There was a good chunk of weapons and artifacts that got updated, so here is a succinct summary:
- Dark Iron Sword: Now includes Quicken, Aggravate, and Hyperbloom
- Quartz: Now includes Burgeon (this weapon was never released but still got updated)
- Emerald Orb: Now includes Bloom
- The Viridescent Hunt: Replaces Charged Shots with Aimed Shots
- Crimson Witch of Flames: Includes Burgeon in the 4-piece set effect
The Thundering Fury artifact set will be updated in Genshin Impact 3.0, which will buff Hyperbloom DMG by 40% and increase Aggravate DMG by 20%. It will include Quicken under the Elemental Skill cooldown portion of the artifact set effect. All of these changes are related to the 4-piece set effect.
Whether these are the only changes or not is currently unknown. There is also a possibility that more items could be updated to reference Dendro and its Elemental Reactions in some capacity.
Other artifact leaks
This Genshin Impact 3.0 leak might be especially interesting to gamers looking forward to new artifact sets. The first new set was leaked beforehand, but the second one differs notably from the initially leaked CRIT-related set. Their full 2-piece and 4-piece set effects are visible above.
The first effects shown for both artifact sets are their 2-piece set effects. Likewise, the ones posted below them are the 4-piece set effects. Similar to all other leak-related content, the specific numbers in these Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are subject to change.
The two artifact sets have a few different translations. For example, the first set shown here is known as:
- Memories of the Deep Forest
- Deepwood Memories
Those names are for the same set, which is the aforementioned Dendro artifact set from the previous tweet. Similarly, the next artifact set has two different names used by different leakers:
- Ornamental Gold Dreams
- Gilded Dreams
This artifact set is the one shown in the previous leak that is associated with the buffs related to Elemental Reactions.
The final artifact leak to discuss in relation to Genshin Impact 3.0 is the one posted above. Prior to this update, players only had the following sets via Mystic Offering:
- Bloodstained Chivalry
- Gladiator's Finale
- Noblesse Oblige
- Wanderer's Troupe
If this leak is accurate, then that's more than double the number of potential artifact sets that players had access to from Mystic Offering. Genshin Impact 3.0 is going to be an exciting time for many gamers, especially since these Sumeru leaks only play a minor part in the grand scheme of things.