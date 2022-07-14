Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Catalyze, Bloom, New Hydro resonance, and Dendro resonance details

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of new changes coming to the element system thanks to the addition of Dendro. Gamers will have a lot to look forward to as the element will radically shift how team compositions are built, with new reactions and resonances adding a new layer to combat.

Travelers will want to make sure they are ready to utilize these new effects once the 3.0 update arrives, as they will play a big role in maximizing the damage potential from some of the game's best teams.

Here's what's been leaked so far about these new resonances and reactions.

Genshin Impact 3.0: New resonances and reactions revealed

Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce the long-awaited Dendro element, finally giving players a new element to use during combat and exploration. This element will be found in Sumeru, the new region that the Traveler is set to explore during the next update.

This area is full of both lush rainforests and sparse deserts, making mastery of Dendro very important to getting around. The element has some very unique reactions to other elements like Hydro and Pyro, and fans will want to make sure they take advantage of them all.

Catalyze

×

- When a Catalyzed target is hit by or , Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.



Bloom: ×

- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoE damage

- or on seed triggers Burgeon (bigger AoE dmg)/Hyperbloom (homing arrows) Catalyze:- When a Catalyzed target is hit byor, Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.Bloom:- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoEdamageoron seed triggers Burgeon (bigger AoEdmg)/Hyperbloom (homingarrows) Catalyze: 🌱×⚡️- When a Catalyzed target is hit by 🌱 or ⚡️, Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.Bloom: 🌱×💧- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoE🌱damage- 🔥or⚡️on seed triggers Burgeon (bigger AoE🌱dmg)/Hyperbloom (homing🌱arrows)

Catalyze is one of the new Elemental Reactions that will arrive alongside Dendro, being a reaction between Dendro and Electro. Catalyze looks to be an incredible debuffing effect that will cause enemies to take a much higher amount of damage from either Dendro or Electro during the debuff.

Catalyze will also provide players with an energy particle whenever it is procced, allowing them to gather a ton of extra energy quickly.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.



BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]



The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). https://t.co/lhiXNtCj0d

Catalyze is triggered by an enemy afflicted with either Dendro or Electro being hit with the opposite element, which will cause the enemy to take additional damage from the other element for the next seven seconds.

This means that players can lay down a bunch of Electro and then react with Dendro to allow for significant Electro buffs or vice versa. These debuffs can also coexist, allowing for a huge damage increase.

Bloom

Bloom is another Dendro reaction set to arrive during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update and occurs when Dendro and Hydro meet. This reaction will cause Dendro Core to spawn, and these Cores will explode shortly after dealing AOE Dendro damage.

Using Pyro or Electro on the Core will trigger different reactions, with Pyro causing the seed to explode into an even larger AOE or Electro causing it to release homing Dendro arrows.

Hydro and Dendro resonances

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Hydro resonance:

Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%.



Dendro resonance:

1. +50 EM

2. Upon triggering Burning/Catalyze/Bloom: nearby party members +30 EM for 6s

3. Upon triggering Aggravate/Spread/Hyperbloom/Burgeon: nearby party members +20 EM for 6s Hydro resonance:Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%.Dendro resonance:1. +50 EM2. Upon triggering Burning/Catalyze/Bloom: nearby party members +30 EM for 6s3. Upon triggering Aggravate/Spread/Hyperbloom/Burgeon: nearby party members +20 EM for 6s

Hydro Resonance will be receiving a massive buff during the 3.0 update, changing the resonance effect from a boost to healing to a boost to Max HP.

This will be an incredible buff for many Hydro characters like Kamisato Ayato and Yelan, and fans will definitely want to take advantage of it. The Dendro Resonance has also been leaked, with it providing a massive amount of Elemental Mastery.

With just two Dendro characters, it will grant 50 EM, and when the Burning, Bloom, or Catalyze reactions are triggered, it will grant an additional 30 EM.

On top of this, it can grant a further 20 EM when the Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions are triggered. This EM boost will be incredible for many team compositions and can seriously boost damage.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of incredible additions, and fans will definitely want to make sure they keep them in mind when the update releases.

