Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Catalyze, Bloom, New Hydro resonance, and Dendro resonance details

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of new changes coming to the element system thanks to the addition of Dendro. Gamers will have a lot to look forward to as the element will radically shift how team compositions are built, with new reactions and resonances adding a new layer to combat.
Travelers will want to make sure they are ready to utilize these new effects once the 3.0 update arrives, as they will play a big role in maximizing the damage potential from some of the game's best teams.
Here's what's been leaked so far about these new resonances and reactions.
Genshin Impact 3.0: New resonances and reactions revealed
Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce the long-awaited Dendro element, finally giving players a new element to use during combat and exploration. This element will be found in Sumeru, the new region that the Traveler is set to explore during the next update.
This area is full of both lush rainforests and sparse deserts, making mastery of Dendro very important to getting around. The element has some very unique reactions to other elements like Hydro and Pyro, and fans will want to make sure they take advantage of them all.
Catalyze
Catalyze is one of the new Elemental Reactions that will arrive alongside Dendro, being a reaction between Dendro and Electro. Catalyze looks to be an incredible debuffing effect that will cause enemies to take a much higher amount of damage from either Dendro or Electro during the debuff.
Catalyze will also provide players with an energy particle whenever it is procced, allowing them to gather a ton of extra energy quickly.
Catalyze is triggered by an enemy afflicted with either Dendro or Electro being hit with the opposite element, which will cause the enemy to take additional damage from the other element for the next seven seconds.
This means that players can lay down a bunch of Electro and then react with Dendro to allow for significant Electro buffs or vice versa. These debuffs can also coexist, allowing for a huge damage increase.
Bloom
Bloom is another Dendro reaction set to arrive during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update and occurs when Dendro and Hydro meet. This reaction will cause Dendro Core to spawn, and these Cores will explode shortly after dealing AOE Dendro damage.
Using Pyro or Electro on the Core will trigger different reactions, with Pyro causing the seed to explode into an even larger AOE or Electro causing it to release homing Dendro arrows.
Hydro and Dendro resonances
Hydro Resonance will be receiving a massive buff during the 3.0 update, changing the resonance effect from a boost to healing to a boost to Max HP.
This will be an incredible buff for many Hydro characters like Kamisato Ayato and Yelan, and fans will definitely want to take advantage of it. The Dendro Resonance has also been leaked, with it providing a massive amount of Elemental Mastery.
With just two Dendro characters, it will grant 50 EM, and when the Burning, Bloom, or Catalyze reactions are triggered, it will grant an additional 30 EM.
On top of this, it can grant a further 20 EM when the Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions are triggered. This EM boost will be incredible for many team compositions and can seriously boost damage.
Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of incredible additions, and fans will definitely want to make sure they keep them in mind when the update releases.