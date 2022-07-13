Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes and update roll-out time for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.8 will go live soon, and players will finally be able to explore the Golden Apple Archipelago once again. This update is set to hit servers in a few hours following the update maintenance. The patch notes detail a ton of new content scheduled to drop. This update will also bring other big additions to the game, like new voicelines and unlockable character stories.

The update is set to release at 11:00 pm EST/8:00 pm PST/4:00 am GMT/11:00 am CST. The update will be released following a short five-hour maintenance. Players will be able to hop into the new content as soon as it goes live.

Unpacking Genshin Impact 2.8: Patch Notes

Some of the biggest changes highlighted in the patch notes include a new unique 4-star weapon for Kazuha, eight new world quests coming during the update, a nerf to the damage of both Samurai and Specters, new voicelines for characters receiving gifts, and better filtering of artifacts, and more.

These changes will help provide players with some more quality-of-life enhancements, along with a ton of new quests to play through.

The Golden Apple Archipelago will arrive with a host of new additions to the game and a bunch of returning areas from the game's previous summer event. Fans will be able to collect tons of Primogems by completing the game's new event missions, along with gathering the hidden treasures buried on the islands.

Players can also look forward to new quests on the islands that will take them into the minds of some of their favorite characters, like Fischl and Kazuha.

Also, unique skins, including one for Fischl and one for Diluc, are up for grabs. Fischl's skin will be obtainable for free during the event, while Diluc's skin will be sold at a discounted amount of Genesis Crystals. Players should grab these two new skins while they are available, as they will become costlier after the event ends.

During the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, players will also be able to summon a collection of powerful 5-star reruns, including the long-awaited return of Kaedehara Kazuha.

Kazuha is one of the most popular characters in the game and remains one of the strongest supports available for nearly any team composition. Other 5-star characters coming during the update include Klee and Yoimiya, rounding this update off with some great choices.

The new 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou will also debut during this update, giving players a new playstyle to utilize in their teams. He is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst user who uses his Catalyst for close-quarters martial arts combat, allowing players to take down their foes with a flurry of wind-infused kicks and punches.

Gamers waiting for Genshin Impact to add a close-range melee fighter will want to make sure they grab Heizou, alongside much of the new content coming during the update.

