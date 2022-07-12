5 most interesting Fatui Harbingers from new Genshin Impact teaser

Genshin Impact has finally revealed its full cast of Fatui Harbingers, and the community has fallen in love with these new character designs. Each of them has a unique attribute that makes them stand out from any of the game's other characters so far, and fans will definitely want to add some of them to their teams.

It's unknown how many of them will become playable in the future, but with such an amazing cast of villains, it would be surprising if any of them remain NPCs.

This article will talk about five of the most interesting Fatui Harbingers in the game.

5 best Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact include Sandrone, Capitano, and more

Genshin Impact's latest trailer revealed the designs of each of the Fatui Harbingers, finally giving players a look at the mysterious group.

These secretive Fatui members have been pulling the strings behind much of what has occurred during the game's storyline, with the Harbingers themselves stepping in to cause chaos and achieve their goals.

According to the trailer, it appears that they are fighting to bring down the regime of gods and bring power back to humanity.

The community was immediately drawn to many of these unique character designs, and given how important the Fatui Harbingers have been so far, it's likely that they will continue to play a big role in the story.

Many of these characters are still deeply shrouded in mystery, but fans will definitely want to learn more about them before they are released.

5) Sandrone

Sandrone has one of the most interesting character designs seen in the new trailer, largely in part to the massive automaton that seems to move under her control.

Most Ruin enemies that players have encountered have been mindless monsters that attack ferociously, but this one is polite, calm, and is even dressed like a gentleman.

Sandrone's relationship with this Ruin Machine is likely one of master and servant, and it will be interesting to see how that dynamic works once she appears again in Genshin Impact.

4) Arlecchino

Arlecchino is definitely one of the most popular characters revealed in the trailer so far, with her fanbase growing rapidly thanks to her incredible design.

She has quite the villanous edge to her, but according to the lore she may be a surprisingly kind and warm-hearted person. She runs an orphanage that is presumably located in Snezhnaya, and seems to care quite a bit about the children who are housed there.

However, she is also the one who deployed the Fatui operatives to Inazuma, so it seems like she is still just as ruthless as her comrades.

3) Capitano

Capitano has one of the most striking designs out of the revealed Harbingers, as his entire face seems to either be shrouded in shadow or protected behind a jet black visor.

While not much is known about him, he has been stated to be one of the more preferable Harbingers to work under, during a quest for Viktor. His main goals are unknown, but it's likely that he will make more appearances later during Genshin Impact's storyline.

2) Il Dottore

Daily Dottore @daily_dottore A Compiled Thread of everything you need to know about Il Dottore alias The Doctor of the Fatui Harbingers! A Compiled Thread of everything you need to know about Il Dottore alias The Doctor of the Fatui Harbingers! https://t.co/DskrWl0U3y

While Il Dottore had already been seen before in Genshin Impact's official Webtoon, it appears that the new teaser may have given fans their first look at his true form.

According to Childe, Dottore creates clones of himself at different stages in his life to accomplish certain tasks, and it seems that the version who made an appearance in the Webtoon may have been a younger version of himself.

This older Dottore seems wiser and more accomplished, and even makes an appearance at the end of the trailer, burning down a massive tree in Sumeru.

1) Pierro

As the head of the Fatui and the first Harbinger, Pierro takes the spot of the most interesting character so far, as his motivations run deep and intertwined with much of the game's story so far.

According to the lore buried in the game's item descriptions, it seems that Pierro may have ties to the destruction of Khaenri'ah, and fans may be able to unravel even more truths about this lost region through interactions with Pierro. Players will definitely want to keep a close eye on this newly revealed mastermind.

Genshin Impact's latest character trailer has revealed a ton of information about the future antagonists of the game.

