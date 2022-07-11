Genshin Impact 2.8 release date, time, countdown, and maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact 2.8 will be released in just a few weeks, meaning players won't have to wait much longer to begin exploring the Golden Apple Archipelago. This update will bring the return of the beloved area and expand the story of several of the game's most popular characters.

Users who have been waiting for the return of Kaedehara Kazuha will also finally be able to summon him once again when the update releases.

Genshin Impact 2.8 update coming out in couple of days

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place~



Click here >>>

hoyo.link/83917BA6



#GenshinImpact The Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Preview page is here!The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place~Click here >>> The Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Preview page is here!The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place~Click here >>>hoyo.link/83917BA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Cuiz2bsM9q

Genshin Impact 2.8 concluded its preview livestream a few days ago, and gamers got a sneak peek at much of the content arriving during this new patch. The Summer Fantasia update will bring fans back to the Golden Apple Archipelago for another set of summer-themed adventures.

Readers can interact with characters like Fischl, Mona, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Xinyan throughout this event. Luckily for players who can't wait to return to the islands, the update is set to be released on July 13.

PlayStation @PlayStation



First details: Travelers, prepare to embark on a summertime island adventure with Genshin Impact’s 2.8 update, live July 13.First details: play.st/3yC0qEj Travelers, prepare to embark on a summertime island adventure with Genshin Impact’s 2.8 update, live July 13.First details: play.st/3yC0qEj https://t.co/PEWPsKW7xh

As usual, the update will have to undergo maintenance before it is released, meaning users must wait through several hours of downtime before the expansion goes live. Thankfully, these maintenance downtimes are made up for by Primogem compensation that arrives once fans are able to re-enter the title.

Fans will also get some compensation Primogems for the bug fixes done during the maintenance.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place.



Watch Now >>>

youtu.be/JU1KtScrt1A



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin ImpactThe height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place.Watch Now >>> Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin ImpactThe height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place.Watch Now >>>youtu.be/JU1KtScrt1A#GenshinImpact

Gamers can look forward to tons of free Primogems once the new version is released, thanks to these rewards. These Primogems will be helpful when summoning characters like Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee.

If the 2.8 update follows the usual schedule, the maintenance will likely begin around five hours before it is complete.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/C9pV60S92o

With the previous update schedule in mind, fans can expect the maintenance to begin at 6.00 pm EST/3.00 pm PST/11.00 pm GMT/6 am CST. Thanks to time zone differences, players in the Western Hemisphere may see the game go live on June 12, once the maintenance is concluded.

The downtime will last around five hours, though the update is often released a bit earlier. Once it goes live, fans can begin exploring the Archipelago for themselves, completing new quests, and gathering tons of treasure.

This timer should count down to the time that Genshin Impact 2.8 is released worldwide, though depending on maintenance times or delays, it may be available sooner or later. Either way, once this timer has concluded, gamers will finally be able to begin their summer adventure once more.

This update looks packed with content, and as the last one before the introduction of Sumeru, fans will want to ensure they have as many Primogems as possible.

Genshin Impact 2.8 will release in just a few weeks, so players won't need to wait much longer for this fun summer-themed update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far