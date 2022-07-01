Elements of every Sumeru character in Genshin Impact leaked so far

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of information about the cast of characters coming from Sumeru. These leaks have shown quite a few of the characters that players can look forward to over the next few updates, and fans will want to make sure they've saved up plenty of Primogems if they want to summon them all.

Thanks to these leaks, players also have a good amount of information about each character's kit and Element, giving them a better idea of what's coming in Sumeru. Here's a list of all of the leaked elements.

Elements of all the new characters revealed by Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 has had seven of its upcoming characters leaked far in advance, giving players a very early look at what's coming in future updates. Players will be able to summon these characters as they journey through Sumeru, and some have some incredibly unique designs and kits.

Each of these new additions will add variety to the game, and fans will want to make sure they have the resources to summon each of them. Here's what's known so far about their elements.

Kusanali/Nahida

Kusanali is the Dendro Archon, and as such, she wields the Dendro element with finesse and great power. She is the most recently appointed Archon, and given her young age, she is still somewhat inexperienced and is treated with great affection in the land of Sumeru.

Players likely won't be able to summon her until later on in the story of Sumeru, but she could potentially be one of the strongest Dendro users in the game.

Dori

Dori is a 4-star character who is set to arrive during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, and she wields the Electro element in conjunction with a cute familiar. She also uses a powerful Claymore in combat and looks to be a great addition to a team that needs some additional Electro reactions.

Nilou

Nilou is a Hydro character who will arrive during a future Sumeru update, and while her exact kit is unknown, leaks have stated that she will focus on creating Dendro + Hydro reactions in battle. She has horns that are similar to Azhdaha's and a unique outfit that may mark her as an important person in Sumeru.

Al-Haitham

Al-Haitham is an important character in Sumeru's story. He has ties to the Dendro Archon and seems to be some kind of guardian for her, similar to Yae Miko. According to leaks, he wields the Dendro element in battle and will be a great addition alongside the Archon.

Dehya

ika is 25/180 for scara @himoonko GENSHIN SPOILERS/LEAK



im making dehya my whole personality she is my everything GENSHIN SPOILERS/LEAKim making dehya my whole personality she is my everything https://t.co/EhniUAfnDV

Dehya is a powerful Pyro character who will wield a claymore in battle and looks to have already become one of the most popular characters from the Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks. It's not currently known when she will become available to summon, but given her unique design, fans will want to make sure they save up some Primogems in case she is a 5-star.

Collei

daily tighnari 🌱 @dailytighnari //genshin leaks



collei had such a nice glowup for her character CRYING AND SOBBING shes so pretty i want to hug her so bad //genshin leakscollei had such a nice glowup for her character CRYING AND SOBBING shes so pretty i want to hug her so bad https://t.co/6LiOEOSyox

Collei is an upcoming 4-star Dendro archer who will provide players with some great Dendro reactions in battle. She can utilize a giant boomerang in combat alongside her unique companion. Fans who have been waiting for Collei's release for a long time will want to grab her when she arrives during the 3.0 update.

Tighnari

daily tighnari 🌱 @dailytighnari congratulations to genshin impact for being the only game to have tighnari congratulations to genshin impact for being the only game to have tighnari https://t.co/q3lzCBJNM1

Tighnari will be the first 5-star character of Genshin Impact 3.0, and he is a Dendro archer who can fire off unique charged attacks that will deal a ton of damage to enemies. These charged attacks will also fire additional homing arrows that can seek out and destroy foes, making him an amazing choice to add to a team.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed some amazing new characters, and fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for more information as the leaks continue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far