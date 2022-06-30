Upcoming Genshin Impact map Sumeru leaked ahead of official tease

The time has finally come! Substantial Genshin Impact leaks featuring Sumeru have finally arrived ahead of the official tease/announcement. It's been a while since Travelers have had plenty of new content to look at, but today, June 29, has been a very busy day in that regard.

This new leak's accuracy remains to be seen, but if it is accurate, then players are definitely in for a treat. Various new leaks also show off the actual environment (particularly the greener side of the new region).

Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks suggest the future has a lot to offer

The first leak to be discussed contains a screenshot of the new region as well as a map leak. Plenty of grass and hills are in the left image, almost resembling Mondstadt except with more flowers in the front. This image was also seen in some accompanying leaks related to Tighnari, where the player could see Tighnari's in-game model looking into the distance.

The second leaked image shows the map with some Chinese letters. Fortunately for Genshin Impact players, some translations are available for the following tweet.

1- Forest of World Preservation

2- Field of Second Cleansing

3- Plain of Kindness

4- River Valley of Adana literal translations of the new map area names (Words are Buddhist terminology)1- Forest of World Preservation2- Field of Second Cleansing3- Plain of Kindness4- River Valley of Adana https://t.co/9fjZl7PUOC

This leak shows the names of the four new major locations in Sumeru. The Forest of World Preservation is on the northernmost side of the map, with the Field of Second Cleansing in the northwestern part. There is also the Plain of Kindness underneath the Field of Second Cleansing. The River Valley of Adana is to the right of the Plain of Kindness.

What Genshin Impact players can expect from each of these new major locations remains to be seen, as these are just preliminary leaks. A lot of new content is bound to be unveiled in the upcoming days, so players must be patient to find out more.

On a related note, one leaker has claimed that Genshin Impact 3.0's Sumeru will be about half to three quarters as big as Liyue. Based on the current map leak, that would appear to be accurate, as players can see Sumeru next to The Chasm and the southern part of Liyue in the same image.

The same leaker would go on to mention that the whole region would eventually become bigger than Liyue in future updates. This would indicate that what Travelers see right now isn't the whole package.

How Sumeru's map would look like on the whole Teyvat map (Image via u/baddiegoldie)

Putting this new map leak into Teyvat's map would give Travelers something similar to what's seen in the above image. It fits nicely, although players should keep in mind that this leak is unconfirmed at the moment.

Nonetheless, there are some interesting aspects of Sumeru that players have been talking about. For example, the giant lake on the eastern side of the new region is bigger than The Chasm. Some players wonder what type of content could be awaiting them there (which could also be said about anywhere else in this new region).

The region has been described as a mix between a desert and a rainforest, so it will be interesting to see what it looks like when more Genshin Impact leaks arrive. As of right now, the current screenshots focus on the more generic grassy areas.

