Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal Tighnari's appearance in latest post

With every passing day, more leaks are shared about upcoming characters from Genshin Impact's Sumeru region. For the patch 3.0 update, officials plan to introduce Sumeru's first 5-star Dendro character, Tighnari.

Tighnari is a Dendro bow character who has been speculated to be Sumeru's first DPS character. He has two levels for his charged attacks and has often been referred to as "Dendro Ganyu" in old leaks. While previous leaks have shared information about his abilities and background, the latest posts by sources within the community have revealed the character's appearance. Finally, players are getting proper visuals of the character instead of crumbs of information.

The following article will cover all the latest leaks about Tighnari's appearance in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Tighnari's leaked appearances is beyond expectations

Earlier today, a post was shared by Genshinmains, one of the most credible leakers in the Genshin Impact community. The post featured a cropped picture of Tighnari, where players could only look at the character's clothes and torso portion.

Even though it was a cropped image, it was more than enough to send a message to the community. The message was loud and clear, as the sources had their hands on splash images of the upcoming Sumeru characters which could be shared on the internet for the community to see. The Genshin Impact community was on the edge of their seats as everyone waited for the full splash image or any full artwork to be leaked. After a few hours, a full-body artwork or splash art was finally revealed by credible sources.

Although the original post was deleted after posting the full-body splash art, other sources still have it for interested players to look at.

Players were thrilled to see such a unique character design as they worried about what the upcoming Sumeru characters would look like. In the artwork, players can see Tighnari in a distinct fashion style and a clear preference for multiple accessories.

As expected, the image has created a lot of hype amongst the community as players refer to the the fashion style to be more modern than previous characters. Accessories such as the flower broach, the rope belt on his waist, and all these little details add a unique touch to his design esthetics. As a Sumeru-based character, Tighnari's character design has incorporated different shades of green, which definitely makes him stand out from the crowd.

Possible inspirations for Tighnari ear design (Image via Genshin Impact)

With long ears and a big poofy tail, Tighnari either resembles a real-life fennec foxs, an endangered species of fox that can be found in the desserts of North Africa, or possibly relates to Anubis in Egyptian mythology. Based on the lore, Tighnari is a botanist as well as the lead ranger of the Dawnson Rainforest in Sumeru. There is not doubt that players cannot wait after the leaked image to summon for Tighnari. Players can expect to see him in the 3.0 banner somewhere in the middle of August this year.

