Genshin Impact leak reveals Tighnari, new Dendro character from Sumeru

Genshin Impact leaks regarding Sumeru and related aspects have been coming out quite a lot in the past few days, and this time, a brand new character has been leaked and who is also going to be released along with Sumeru and the arrival of Dendro.

The name of the latest character is Tighnari, and in all probability, he will be released along with patch 3.0 within the game. He is set to be a 5 star bow user and is expected to be a DPS character in Genshin Impact.

In any case, readers should keep in mind that these are still leaks, which means they should be taken with a pinch of salt. Hopefully, Hoyoverse will provide official confirmation in the coming days, especially after the livestream for patch 2.8

Tighnari is expected to be the first 5 star Dendro character set for release in Genshin Impact patch 3.0

Sumeru is a region in Genshin Impact that will deal with Dendro as its primary element. However, this does not mean that every character coming to the game with patch 3.0 and beyond is going to have this element.

Electro, Pyro, and Hydro characters will also be released alongside Dendro. Tighnari is expected to be the first 5 star Dendro character to be released since he is set to be a part of patch 3.0.

Additionally, it seems that he is going to be a DPS character who will be using a bow as his weapon. This is going to be something that excites a lot of fans considering DPS characters are usually a lot more popular and also are considerably less in number when compared to support characters in the game.

In any case, it is important to keep in mind that these are just leaks and not official announcements. This information can completely change as Hoyoverse has a habit of altering the release of characters from time to time.

It is tough to pinpoint when the developers will start providing official information. However, there might be some news regarding the Sumeru characters after the Genshin Impact patch 2.8 livestream.

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for almost two years now for the arrival of Dendro. Therefore, it is understandable that they cannot hold their excitement regarding this region anymore.

Nevertheless, it is only a matter of a few months now, and Sumeru will officially be available in the game for players to have fun with.

