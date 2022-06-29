When is Sumeru (the next region) coming to Genshin Impact?

According to a few Genshin Impact leaks, Sumeru is going to be a massive new region. Hence, knowing its release date would be beneficial for many curious players. Based on the current leaks, this region would likely arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0.

If this were the case, its release date would be the same as the 3.0 update's release date. Current leaks also state that version 2.8 is the last update before version 3.0, and Travelers know that version 2.8 begins on July 13, 2022.

Assuming that Genshin Impact 2.8 lasts as long as a regular update (42 days long), then Sumeru should arrive around August 24, 2022.

Expected Sumeru & Genshin Impact 3.0 release date

This old tweet was when HoYoverse claimed that version 2.8 would come out on July 13, 2022. Usually, version updates last approximately 42 days, so that's why August 24, 2022 is the expected release date for Sumeru and Genshin Impact 3.0.

This assumes that there are no unforeseen delays or any random extra days that get added to the schedule. Of course, it is also worth checking out some other news on this subject for some minor clarification, starting with the upcoming beta test.

Some players might have heard that the upcoming 2.9 beta will be playable soon. Several old leaks stated that version 2.8 was the last update before version 3.0. However, those leaks aren't necessarily wrong because of this new information.

Prior to Inazuma's release, the beta was known as Genshin Impact 1.7. As old-school players should remember, there was never a version 1.7. Instead, that update was known as version 2.0. Something similar could happen here, and this happens to be the prevalent opinion in the leaking community right now.

Most leaks refer to the upcoming update as Genshin Impact 3.0. This particular leak mentions how Sumeru will be about a half to three quarters as big as Liyue, with future updates making it even bigger than Liyue. It's unknown how big "far bigger than Liyue" would mean in the grand scheme of things, but it's something for gamers to consider.

There have been several leaks discussing the region's new characters. However, there isn't any new gameplay footage to share for those characters at the moment, so players are mostly relying on text leaks for now.

What is officially known about Sumeru?

This region cannot currently be visited in Genshin Impact, but there is some information about the region that is still available to the player. For example, Liben stated the following in a Marvelous Merchandise event:

"However, some strange people have shown up in Sumeru lately, and that was when my gut told me it was time to leave... There's an ominous air hanging over Sumeru. I can feel it."

He then talks about how it's become a dangerous place as of late. However, it's not currently known what's causing these issues. Apart from this, the Dendro Archon rules over the region and is known as Lesser Lord Kusanali.

Geographically, this region is a desert with some rainforests mixed in.

