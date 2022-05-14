5 interesting facts about Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Sumeru will be the next major region for Genshin Impact players to visit, so it's worth looking at some interesting facts about it. Not much has been revealed in the game due to it not being available to visit as of right now. Even so, there are various tidbits shown in the game that highlight some interesting aspects of this new region.

For example, Travelers know that it will be a desert with forests. Yet there is a little bit more to its history worth covering (that isn't just speculation and fan theories). These Genshin Impact facts will vary based on importance, starting from the less interesting trivia to the more fascinating ones.

Five cool facts about Sumeru in Genshin Impact

5) Several characters have shown up in the official manga already

Collei (on the left) talking to Amber, Barnabas (on the right) finding them (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact has an official manga that some Travelers might not know about. It's a canon story that takes place before the Traveler arrives at Teyvat, featuring several characters not currently present in Genshin Impact 2.6. Those related to Sumeru include:

Collei

Cyno

Barnabas

Cyno was seen in an official trailer that quickly documented the game's regions, but the other two didn't make an official appearance by the time this article was written. At the very least, Collei was leaked to appear in the game (and is referenced in the game).

4) Some people's surname in Sumeru is "Pur" + their ancestor's name

In the World Quest, Solitary Sea-Beast, a woman from Sumeru named Anisa states the following:

"As for my surname, Purbiruni, it's because my academic lineage dates back five centuries to the great scholar, the sage Biruni."

In this case, it's an example of "Pur" plus Biruni's name forming Anisa's surname.

3) "Connections are far more precious than gold"

Khedive near the Traveler (Image via miHoYo)

Khedive says the above quote when the player obtains the Academia Recommendation Letter from him. They must complete three investigation quests to see it:

Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm

Mycological Investigation in The Chasm

Paleontological Investigation in The Chasm

He states that it's a Sumeru saying, which gives Genshin Impact players a closer look at their culture before its release.

2) The Dendro Archon is the youngest living Archon

There isn't an official photo of her yet by the time this article was published (Image via miHoYo)

Ganyu states the following in Solitary Fragrance:

"Of the current Seven Archons, the youngest is Sumeru's God of Dendro. She is merely five hundred years old, whereas Rex Lapis was more than six thousand years old at the time of his passing."

Travelers know that Rex Lapis didn't actually pass away, but there are other instances referencing the former Dendro Archon being slain 500 years ago in the Cataclysm. The new Dendro Archon's name is Kusanali.

1) Lisa was Sumeru Academia's best student in 200 years

Lisa is incredibly brilliant (Image via miHoYo)

Anyone who owns Lisa in Genshin Impact can go to her character screen and click on "Profile" to notice the following text on the right side:

"The languid but knowledgeable Librarian of the Knights of Favonius, deemed by Sumeru Academia to be their most distinguished graduate in the past two centuries."

Her Character Stories also reference her time at this academy, and she only had two years of "advanced study." Considering some other NPCs like Hosseini talk about having grey hair after studying there, that's quite impressive.

