Genshin Impact quest guide: Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm

In the Genshin Impact 2.6 patch update, tons of new world quests have been added to The Chasm. However, not all World Quests can be initiated just by interacting with NPCs. There are some World Quests like “Hydrological Investigation” that have hidden requirements to unlock.

As the name suggests, the World Quest seems to be related to a water body or being. Hydrological Investigation is one of the three quests given to Travelers by Khedive, a researcher from Sumeru. Players will have to fish in the Underground Waterway to unlock the quest.

This article will guide players on everything they need to know about Hydrological Investigation and how to complete this World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to complete Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm

Players who are in a hurry and need a quick breakdown of the quest can refer to the list below:

Keep fishing at the Underground Waterway fishing spot until you obtain a strange object.

Interact with Khedive in The Glowing Narrows.

Head to the marked destination in the north of the Underground Waterway.

Place the strange object near water and activate it with a Hydro attacks

Defeat the Hydro Geovishap that will emerge

Explain what happened to Khedive

To unlock this World Quest, players need to go to the fishing spot located in the Underground Waterway and keep fishing till they obtain a strange object. Players can try to change the time to spawn all the possible fish in the area and try multiple times if they fail to obtain the strange object.

Fishing spot in Underground Waterway (Image via Genshin Impact)

If all the fish in the spot have been captured and players have failed to obtain the strange object, they will have to wait for three days before the fish can respawn before trying again.

Once the strange object is acquired, head toward Glowing Narrows to interact with Khedive. When you mention a strange object, it will trigger a dialog sequence. After this, players will be tasked with going to a location marked on the map by Khedive.

Talk to Khedive about the strange object (Image via Genshin Impact)

The marked location is not far from the Underground Waterway, and players have to place the strange object near the water body to activate it. Using any Hydro-based attack to activate the strange object will spawn a Hydro Geovishap in Genshin Impact.

In the end, players simply have to defeat the Hydro Geovishap and return to Khedive to inform him about what happened after activating the strange object.

Apparently, this World Quest is part of a three-part series from Khedive. Completing the three-part series will reward players with an 'Of the Human Heart Many Essays Written' achievement. Players will also receive an Academia Recommendation Letter.

Edited by Danyal Arabi