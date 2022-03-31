How to unlock The Chasm underground mines map in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest update has introduced The Chasm, a massive new area for fans to explore. This region is full of dangerous enemies to defeat and rare treasures to uncover, giving fans tons to look forward to.

While players may initially be surprised by the small size of the area, The Chasm actually hides a huge portion below the surface. Getting to this part of the area requires players to complete a quest and finish some tricky puzzles. Once this is complete, they can descend into the deeper portion of The Chasm and begin exploring.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to get underground in The Chasm

To reach the true underground portion of The Chasm, Genshin Impact players will need to complete the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering world quest. This quest involves several seals that have locked The Chasm from entry, keeping out the intrepid explorers seeking to enter its depths.

Luckily, gamers can destroy these seals, allowing them entry into the cavernous underground. Destroying these seals can be tough, as fans will need to find and break all of these Bedrock Keys.

These keys will have their locations marked on the in-game map, so finding them isn't too difficult. Once players destroy each of the keys, they will break the seal on The Chasm, allowing them to either glide down into the area, or ride the newly activated elevator.

This elevator will appear on the map, making getting to it a lot easier. From within The Chasm, Genshin Impact players will be able to continue and complete Dainsleif's new Archon Quest, along with finding tons of new loot and foes.

How to unlock the map of the underground

Tim @TimBandaids *spoilers* kinda

i really like the map of the chasm underground *spoilers* kindai really like the map of the chasm underground https://t.co/jnAqwUmRJY

Unlocking the map in this area will take a bit of exploration, as it is a totally seperate region. There is no main Statue of the Seven to unlock, so finding the map will actually require players to complete a World Quest.

By progressing the Chasm Delvers quest, Genshin Impact fans will eventually reach the exploration team's campsite where they can speak with Jinwu.

Venetian 💖 @sym⑅phonia @venetiancovers the way that jinwu was talking about klee and kaeya im crying the way that jinwu was talking about klee and kaeya im crying 😭😭 https://t.co/eqeStvr3xp

Jinwu will provide them with part of The Chasm's map, and progressing the Chasm Delvers quest will allow fans to collect the other portion. From there, the entirety of The Chasm will be revealed, allowing for much easier exploration.

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest addition is a huge area for players to explore, and they will definitely want to get all of its secrets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish