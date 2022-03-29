How to get to the Chasm in Genshin Impact: Requirements for unlocking new region

Genshin Impact 2.6 is adding The Chasm, a huge new area for players to explore. This massive region is locked away near Liyue, and fans will need to complete a new world quest to gain access to it.

The area is full of new enemies to defeat and treasure to collect, so unlocking it is definitely worth doing. Fans can gather tons of resources from exploring The Chasm, making it a great source of Primogems and more. Players can find out more about The Chasm here to help prepare for the new adventure.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to enter The Chasm

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…



In Version 2.6, a new area, The Chasm, will be available in Liyue. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for The Chasm.

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest addition is The Chasm, a massive underground area brimming with new content. Players will want to start exploring it as soon as possible, and to do so, they'll need to complete a brand new world quest in Liyue.

This quest is known as Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering, and shouldn't take too long to finish. Luckily, taking on this quest won't require too much, aside from completing Liyue's Archon Quests and Adventure Rank 28.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…



After completing the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering," the Underground Mines area of The Chasm will become available. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for the Underground Mines.

The Chasm will be full of unique puzzle elements that won't be found anywhere else in the game's world. One of these new puzzle types will utilize a rock formation called a Bedrock Key, which is essential for gaining access to the Chasm.

These keys are part of the seals keeping the region locked off, and breaking them will help the Traveler explore this new area. There are also other strange Geo formations to look out for, like unique Rock Pillars and rocks marked with the Geo Sigil.

Bedrock Keys (Image via Genshin Impact)

It appears that the secret to entering the Chasm lies within these floating Geo pillars known as Bedrock Keys, and the new world quest will likely focus on breaking them.

Fans may have a long quest ahead of them, as The Chasm looks to be a huge area, which means the skill requirements may be high. These requirements seem to mostly be puzzle based, with an emphasis on the Geo Element. One will definitely want to make sure they bring at least one strong Geo character for this new zone.

Players can get a better look at the Chasm in the game's official 2.6 reveal trailer, and will be able to begin exploring it once it releases on March 30, 2022. This new area will be an amazing addition to the game, and fans will definitely want to be prepared to dive into its depths.

Genshin Impact 2.6's latest addition of The Chasm looks to be one of the biggest areas incorporate into the game yet.

