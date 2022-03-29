Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu banner release date speculated

Genshin Impact recently revealed its newest 4-star character named Kuki Shinobu. This Electro sword wielder is an integral part of the Arataki Gang. She is renowned for her intelligence and is proficient in many fields, earning the title of Mender of Tribulations.

Players who have been looking forward to Kuki Shinobu may not have much longer to wait, as she will be released surprisingly soon. Here's when fans can expect Kuki Shinobu to arrive in update 2.7.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: When is Kuki Shinobu expected to be released in the game?

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

According to leaks from a reputable Genshin Impact leaker, Lumie, Kuki Shinobu is expected to be released during the second half of update 2.7. This means players only have to wait for one update before she's released, which won't take too long.

With the general length of the game's previous banners in mind, players can use math to determine the approximate date of Shinobu's release.

Using this method, Shinobu is expected to be released on June 1st, 2021. This is only four banners away, giving fans plenty of time to save up Primogems for her.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang



#GenshinImpact Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2TtwpiDo8T

Other leaks about Shinobu center around her abilities and role in a team.

It appears that Shinobu may be the game's first Electro healer. This is fitting, given that she is one of the only things keeping the Arataki Gang together.

Depending on how powerful her healing is, Shinobu may be game-changing for teams that rely on Electro damage. It has also been said that she wields a sword. This makes her relatively simple to build, thanks to weapons like the Sacrificial Sword and Favonius Sword.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK



#KukiShinobu #Yelan



sportskeeda.com/esports/everyt… Kuki Shinobu and Yelan are the two new upcoming characters Genshin Impacr 2.7 update. Here is everything we know about the two so far: Kuki Shinobu and Yelan are the two new upcoming characters Genshin Impacr 2.7 update. Here is everything we know about the two so far: #KukiShinobu #Yelan sportskeeda.com/esports/everyt…

Other leaks focus on Shinobu's place in the game and reveal new dialogue from characters who have interacted with her. Certain characters are impressed by her intelligence and diligence, while others wish to learn more about her.

Shinobu has an interesting past with Yanfei, as the two studied law together in Liyue. However, when she graduated, Inazuma went into lockdown and cut her off from Yanfei.

Genshin Impact's newest character Kuki Shinobu will be released relatively soon, though players will have to wait through a few more banners before her arrival later this year.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh