Genshin Impact leak suggests Kuki Shinobu might be an Electro Healer character

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have pointed to some new information about the upcoming 4-star character. Kuki Shinobu has been teased for a while now, as she is a member of Arataki Itto's gang, and many characters have voicelines about her.

Shinobu is one of the most mysterious unreleased characters from Inazuma, with not much concrete information known about her. She is said to be one of the only things able to keep Itto out of serious trouble. According to these new leaks, she may be the game's first Electro healer, and fans can find out more here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Kuki Shinobu may be a healer

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.



Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources. SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Heizou is an Anemo character.



Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.



Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources. [RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Heizou is an Anemo character.Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources. [RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Kuki Shinobu is an Electro healer/support Sword character.Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources. twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… [RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Kuki Shinobu is an Electro healer/support Sword character.Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources. twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

Genshin Impact leaks have pointed towards the idea that Kuki Shinobu will be a 4-star Electro healer, which will make her the first of her kind. While every other element barring Dendro has a character that can provide potent healing to their team, Electro has remained without one since the game's release. Now it seems that Shinobu may change that, bringing a huge shift to Electro team compositions.

If Shinobu does end up being a healer, players may be able to fit even more damage into their Electro teams without needing to worry about slotting in an extra support.

This leak is currently unverified, and players should take it with a grain of salt, though it has been heavily discussed by leakers. However, fans who are excitedly looking forward to Shinobu's official reveal may not have to wait much longer.

According to the game's drip marketing schedule, both Shinobu and Yelan should be making an appearance later tonight, which will likely reveal both their appearance and weapon type. This won't confirm whether Shinobu is a healer, but gamers will learn a lot about her from this post.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Speculation] Yelan (5✰) + Kuki Shinobu (4✰) 2.7 drip marketing /should/ arrive within the next 12 hours at the time of this writing, by either official or unofficial means. [Speculation] Yelan (5✰) + Kuki Shinobu (4✰) 2.7 drip marketing /should/ arrive within the next 12 hours at the time of this writing, by either official or unofficial means.

Players will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems during the 2.6 update, as it appears that Shinobu will be released during 2.7. If Shinobu does release as the game's first Electro healer, players won't want to miss out on her.

She may be an incredible addition to the game's roster of characters, and may change the meta compositions a lot. Genshin Impact 2.7 should release around May 11, so players won't have a long wait.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks continue to reveal new information about characters like Kuki Shinobu, and fans definitely won't want to miss out.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish