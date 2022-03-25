5 best 4-star characters to build for Spiral Abyss floors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has tons of characters for players to build, and many can provide utility and damage, especially in the Spiral Abyss. If gamers are struggling with the Abyss and need help clearing the tough challenges, they can turn to filling out their rosters with some of these 4-stars they may be underutilizing.

Many of these characters offer elements that no other options can provide, including incredible buffs, AOE damage, or powerful shields. Fans can find some of the best 4-star characters to build here for their next run through the Abyss.

Genshin Impact: Great 4-star characters to build

Some of Genshin Impact's strongest characters are 4-stars, and fans definitely shouldn't overlook their lower tiers. Options like Xingqiu, Bennett, and Xiangling form the core of one of the game's strongest team compositions, while supports like Diona and Sucrose can provide tons of utility and damage. Here are five characters gamers should focus on for this Spiral Abyss.

5) Diona

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be tricky without a powerful healer, and Diona brings that in spades. She can also shield her team, and when appropriately built, she can save her allies from the most dangerous foes.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be tricky without a powerful healer, and Diona brings that in spades. She can also shield her team, and when appropriately built, she can save her allies from the most dangerous foes.

Fans building a Cryo focused team will definitely want to include Diona in their party, as she can generate tons of Energy for their carries.

4) Sucrose

Morphe || Commission Open!! @SalvaViramas Level 20 sucrose vs floor 9 of the abyss Level 20 sucrose vs floor 9 of the abyss https://t.co/pvJhxwMFIL

Sucrose is one of Genshin Impact's most overlooked characters, especially compared to powerful 5-stars like Venti and Kazuha. However, she provides just as much utility as these two, and in some cases, Sucrose can deal even more damage.

Thanks to her ability to deal pure Anemo damage, Sucrose constantly Swirls elements, causing AOE debuffs and tons of damage to foes across the Spiral Abyss.

3) Xingqiu

Xingqiu has remained one of the game's strongest characters since its release, though he was overlooked due to his synergy with the Sacrificial Sword being unknown. Now, players utilize him in nearly every Abyss rotation as his damage, and his Hydro application is unparalleled.

Xingqiu continues to prove that he is one of the game's best 4-star characters, if not one of the best in general.

2) Xiangling

Xiangling is another member of Genshin Impact's powerful National Team, and she provides the bulk of the damage in the team. Xiangling's damage is absolutely insane, especially when she is properly built.

Xiangling is another member of Genshin Impact's powerful National Team, and she provides the bulk of the damage in the team. Xiangling's damage is absolutely insane, especially when she is properly built.

When she synergizes with characters like Xingqiu and Bennett, Xiangling can shred through nearly any enemy with intense Pyro damage. She is an incredible carry in the Spiral Abyss.

1) Bennett

1) Bennett



Just a very late stream I'll be clearing the abyss with Keqing and Bennett as the stars of each half :D

Of course, Bennett has to top this list as he is one of the game's strongest characters overall. Bennett provides some of the game's best healing, has an incredible Elemental Skill, and can increase the damage of nearly every single character by a significant amount.

Of course, Bennett has to top this list as he is one of the game's strongest characters overall. Bennett provides some of the game's best healing, has an incredible Elemental Skill, and can increase the damage of nearly every single character by a significant amount.

All of these traits make Bennett almost unskippable in an Abyss team, and gamers who haven't built him will want to give him a try on their teams.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be tough, but it becomes much more manageable with the correct characters built.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer