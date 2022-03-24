5 best swords for Ayaka in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Genshin Impact 2.6 is bringing back the powerful 5-star swordsman Kamisato Ayaka, and she can wield some of the game's strongest swords. Players who want to get Ayaka from this update's rerun can use a variety of weapons to allow her to dish out the most damage, and choosing the right weapon can boost her damage significantly.

Players will definitely want to look at all of their options before selecting their sword for choice for Ayaka, as these weapons provide some incredible unique bonuses and picking the right one is important.

5 great swords for Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayaka

Daily Ayaka @VeryBerryAyaka Good luck to everyone pulling for her during her rerun in 2.6! Ayaka supremacy!!Good luck to everyone pulling for her during her rerun in 2.6! Ayaka supremacy!! 🌸💖 Good luck to everyone pulling for her during her rerun in 2.6! https://t.co/RjgGsK5o6T

Kamisato Ayaka will be featured on the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.6, giving players another chance to summon for the Frostflake Heron. She has remained an incredible choice as a 5-star Cryo DPS, and she can dish out tons of damage to even the strongest enemies.

Ayaka is a sword wielder, which gives her tons of options to choose from, and picking the right one can be tough. Here are five of her best weapons that players can utilize.

5) Amenoma Kageuchi

Lisa 🌺 | erc 🍜 @alisayamin Decided to give some love for my Ayaka so she graduated from black sword and is now using a maxed out amenoma uhuehuehue Am just one prototype away from maxing it out but she's already doing wonderfully in abyss 🥳 Decided to give some love for my Ayaka so she graduated from black sword and is now using a maxed out amenoma uhuehuehue Am just one prototype away from maxing it out but she's already doing wonderfully in abyss 🥳 https://t.co/Bp7K8Bmmqn

The Amenoma Kageuchi is a 4-star weapon that is available for players to craft, making it the best F2P option on this list. Ayaka's Elemental Burst is quite costly, but it does tons of damage, making this 4-star weapon a great choice as it restores a ton of Energy for her when she casts her Burst.

Players who struggle with maintaining Ayaka's Energy levels will definitely want to pick up this sword.

4) Black Sword

The Black Sword is one of Genshin Impact's best all-round weapons for any swordsman, as it increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage by a significant amount, while also granting healing on the side. This can help Ayaka sustain in battle, while boosting her main source of damage by a ton.

Players can also get a lot of value out of the weapon's Crit Rate substat, as Ayaka only needs a small amount of Crit Rate for her best builds.

3) Blackcliff Longsword

The Blackcliff Longsword is a stellar choice for Ayaka that players can get from Genshin Impact's Starglitter Shop. This makes it accessible to players who make a ton of wishes, as collecting the 24 Starglitter required to pick up the sword can be tough otherwise. Still, the sword provides a massive amount of Crit DMG, which is amazing for Ayaka as a Cryo main DPS.

The passive bonus on the weapon can be strong, but it's difficult to maintain in the Spiral Abyss, though the added damage is still incredible.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter/Summit Shaper

mani @oecmani another day being a gorgeous gorgeous friendship level 10 primordial jade cutter c1 ayaka main another day being a gorgeous gorgeous friendship level 10 primordial jade cutter c1 ayaka main https://t.co/4Mt3Jg1QNp

Kamisato Ayaka can make great use of both of these 5-star weapons, and they are valuable in different circumstances. The Jade Cutter's insane Crit Rate boost may end up pushing Ayaka's Crit too high, though its passive damage is very useful.

The Summit Shaper isn't great without a shield unit, but if players have a Zhongli or well-built Diona, it can be an incredible weapon.

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

The Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the best swords in all of Genshin Impact, and it is incredibly suited to Ayaka's gameplay style. It provides her with some insane stats, along with some huge damage boosts to her Cryo damage. This allows Ayaka to shred through nearly any enemy, taking them down with ease.

Players who want to maximize Ayaka's potential will definitely want to get this weapon.

Genshin Impact's large arsenal of weapons gives Ayaka a ton of choices to pick from.

