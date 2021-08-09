How to get more characters in Genshin Impact

Nothing pleasures Genshin Impact players as much as obtaining their favorite character.

Genshin Impact community has certain types of players who favor collecting characters. The playable roster provided by Genshin Impact has reached nearly 40 characters since its release almost a year ago.

Having said that, there are a few ways to obtain characters in Genshin Impact with and without spending currencies.

Here are a few methods players can use to acquire more playable characters in Genshin Impact.

4 methods to obtain characters in Genshin Impact

4) Starglitter Exchange shop

Starglitter Exchange in Paimon's Bargain Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starglitter shop is a great way to obtain free characters. Genshin Impact players can access this shop by going to the Paimon Menu, clicking the Shop option, and then scrolling down to Paimon's Bargains.

Characters are added to the shop and will be refreshed each month. Currently, the Starglitter Exchange is the place to acquire Beidou and Noelle. It seems there is a fixed rotation of characters for the Starglitter Exchange shop, although Genshin Impact has not confirmed it.

To buy an item from the Starglitter shop, players need to use the Masterless Starglitter voucher. The cost for one character in this shop is 34 Masterless Starglitter.

They can get this particular currency by obtaining a 4-Star or 5-Star character and weapon from a Wish banner.

3) Wish Banner

Ayaka Banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wishes, commonly known as Banners, are the ideal gacha system in Genshin Impact. There are two character banners in Genshin Impact: Character Event Wish and Standard Wish.

Genshin Impact players are advised to spend their Primogems on the Character Banner rather than the Standard Banner. This is because the guaranteed 5-Star in Character Banner will 100% be a playable character and not a weapon, unlike Standard Banner.

However, a pull requires 160 Primogems and ten pulls come for 1600 Primogems. The number is not small, especially considering how hard it is to collect Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Thus, players are recommended to spend only when the Character Banner is featuring their favorite 4-Star or limited 5-Star characters.

Beginners' wish for new players (Image via Eckogen, Youtube)

Special mention has to go to the Beginners' wish banner for new players in Genshin Impact. Beginners are always hesitant to try their luck in this banner, however, it is a blessing in disguise.

The Beginners' wish banner only appears at the beginning of the game and disappears after players wish on it for 20 times. Since this banner is tailored for new users in Genshin Impact, it only costs 8 Acquaint Fate (1280 Primogems) instead of 10 Acquaint Fate.

2) Events

Thunder Sojourn event rewards player with 4-Star character Beidou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need to keep track of new events in every new update. The game receives a major update every six weeks, which always introduces new limited events to the game.

Although Genshin Impact hasn't acknowledged this pattern, gamers have noticed that one event pops up every two updates and it regularly grants them a free 4-Star character.

1) Spiral Abyss

Free 4-Star character, Xiangling in Spiral Abyss (Image via Iczel Gaming, Youtube)

Similar to the Beginners' wish banner, there is also another limited event made for beginners. Genshin Impact players can obtain Xiangling by completing Floor 3, Chamber 3 in Spiral Abyss.

Spiral Abyss will be unlocked when Traveler reaches Adventure Rank 20. The Abyss is a floor-based dungeon where players lead their team through increasingly difficult floors while earning combat bonuses along the way.

Once Genshin Impact players manage to clear Floor 3, Chamber 3 of Spiral Abyss, they can go to the event page above and claim the free Xiangling.

