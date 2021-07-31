Genshin Impact Beidou build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, and more details

Genshin Impact 2.0 rewards players with a free four-star character, Beidou, from the new event "Thunder Sojourn."

Beidou is a character released since the beginning of Genshin Impact, and many players may have her constellations. While she is not as famous as other characters, players can't deny that Beidou has a unique playstyle compared to other characters in Genshin Impact.

She can still be a great DPS character or even a support DPS with the right weapons and artifacts.

This article will cover some of the best weapons, artifacts, and lineups for Beidou's builds in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons for Beidou in Genshin Impact

Wolf's Gravestone

Beidou with the Wolf's Gravestone (Image via Gacha Gamer, Youtube)

It can go without saying that the best five-star weapon in Genshin Impact for Beidou is Wolf's Gravestone. This weapon can increase her attack with its sub-stat and passive skill.

At Refinement Rank 1, the Wolf's Gravestone's passive skill can increase Beidou's attack by 20%, which is helpful in every situation. In addition, when attacking enemies with less than 30% HP, the weapon will further increase all party members' attacks by 40% for 12 seconds.

Serpent Spine

Beidou with the Serpent Spine (Image via Zy0x, Youtube)

Of course, not many players have a five-star claymore in their inventory. Thankfully, Beidou can still utilize a few four-star weapons in Genshin Impact.

Serpent Spine is an effective weapon for Beidou and can be on par with R1 Wolf's Gravestone when Serpent Spine is at R5. This weapon provides Crit Rate for the wielder and increases the overall damage of the wielder when on the field.

Serpent Spine's passive skill can boost the wielder's damage by a maximum of five stacks, 30% more damage. On top of that, players can start any Spiral Abyss floor with all five stacks just by waiting a bit before starting.

Prototype Archaic

Beidou with the Prototype Archaic (Image via Gacha Gamer, Youtube)

For F2P or new players, they can depend on the forgeable claymore, Prototype Archaic. This weapon is enough for Beidou to complete any of the content in Genshin Impact, albeit with no significant numbers, if players are out of luck with the claymores from the gacha system.

Blackcliff Slasher

Beidou with Blackcliff Slasher (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blackcliff Slasher is another good 4-star weapon for Beidou, providing Crit Damage and attack buffs. Blackcliff Slasher is better equipped when fighting mobs of enemies than a boss based on the weapon's passive skill.

Best artifacts for Beidou in Genshin Impact

Thundering Fury and Noblesse Oblige equipped to Beidou (Image via Zy0x, Youtube) line-up in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

2-pc Gladiator's Finale and 2-pc Thundering Fury

The two Gladiator Finale and Thundering Fury pieces will provide 18% more attack and a 15% Electro damage bonus. This set is overall the best combination for DPS Beidou in Genshin Impact.

2-pc Thundering Fury and 2-pc Noblesse Oblige

This artifact combination is suitable for Beidou, primarily when she frequently uses her Elemental Burst. Two pieces of Thundering Fury and Noblesse Oblige will provide a 15% Electro damage bonus and 20% Elemental Burst damage.

4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

The newly released artifacts set Emblem of Severed Fate are proven helpful for Beidou when she has 150% Energy Recharge and above. Not only will this set increase the character's Energy Recharge by 20%, but it also provides a maximum of 75% bonus damage for Elemental Burst.

4-piece Thundersoother

Four pieces of Thundersoother can potentially be great when players constantly use Electro-Charge. By keeping the enemies electro-charged or frequently afflicted by Electro, players can get up to 35% more damage to Beidou's kit.

Best lineup for Beidou in Genshin Impact

Beidou's line-up in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Team comps play a vital role for the DPS character in Genshin Impact. Beidou is usually deployed with Fischl, who helps a lot with Energy Recharge. Fischl will also trigger the Elemental Resonance of High Voltage, which can provide an Electro Elemental Particle.

These two effects may produce the much-needed energy for Beidou's Elemental Burst.

Besides Fischl, players should equip another support character like Xingqiu in the party. With him, players can constantly proc Electro-Charge. It is also worth noting that Xingqiu is another strong off-field support character just like Fischl. Tartaglia can be an excellent replacement for Xingqiu as he is better against multiple enemies while Xingqiu is better at a single target enemy.

The fourth member can be focused on healers like Bennett. His Burst will heal the active character and boost the character's attack for a set of times. Other than Bennett, Diona or Qiqi are also great characters to be deployed in Beidou's team. Both of these characters can heal and trigger Superconduct that will increase Beidou's physical attacks.

