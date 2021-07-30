Top 5 most underrated 5-star characters in Genshin Impact

5-star characters are often the best ones in Genshin Impact, but some of them tend to fall off upon closer analysis.

That's not to say that these 5-star characters aren't viable. Far from it, actually. It's just that a lot of Genshin Impact players are prioritizing efficiency and characters that are considered "meta." Unfortunately for these characters, they're not the most meta choice in most situations.

These 5-star characters will still perform excellently for casual players. Genshin Impact is an easy game (for the most part), so they won't struggle if they like using one of these characters. If anything, these ones could be considered underrated in some aspects.

Five of the most underrated 5-star characters in Genshin Impact

#5 - Jean

Jean (Image via RaikoArts)

Although Jean got a cool skin recently, she is slowly being pushed out of the meta compared to many other 5-star characters. She's still a great unit, but it's easy to overlook her when the player prioritizes efficient team comps.

As she is a 5-star character, she still does excellent work in most areas of the game. Genshin Impact is an easy game for the most part, but Jean's current skillset seems rather niche compared to modern Genshin Impact characters.

#4 - Keqing

Old sales data, with Keqing being exceptionally low (Image via Genshin Impact Reddit)

5-star characters that are always around tend to be underrated by the Genshin Impact community. Even the sales figures involving Keqing were far below average. Some weapon banners performed better than her, and that's part of the reason why she can be considered "underrated."

As she is always around for a 5-star unit, it means that Genshin Impact players have more opportunities to pull her. Yet, she is still not talked about compared to other noteworthy 5-star characters.

She didn't have the big numbers or fanservice-esque design that Mona has. Likewise, she isn't a must-have unit as far as combat goes when compared to units like Zhongli. She's competent, but not a necessity.

#3 - Albedo

As one can see in the graph under Keqing's entry, Albedo also underperformed for his banner. It's disappointing to see, as unlike Keqing, Albedo was only available for that banner. He has a cool personality that differentiates him from other male characters in the game, as well.

Plus, the whole Dragonspine arc was interesting to play through. Albedo also has an intriguing kit to utilize in Genshin Impact, although he is sadly not a top-tier character.

As far as 5-star Geo users go, Zhongli is king. They have completely different kits, but it's hard to justify using Albedo in most teams when Zhongli is so splashable.

#2 - Qiqi

Qiqi, as she appears when summoned (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Qiqi is in a similar state to Keqing, where she's a 5-star character that is always available for players to pull for. However, her more defensive kit makes her less popular than Keqing. Not to mention, her attacks don't look as impressive as Keqing's acrobatic maneuvers.

Still, her Utility Passive allows her to find all nearby Local Specialties in Liyue, making her useful for exploration there. If a player has any Liyue character in their lineup, Qiqi will help them find all of these Local Specialties quite easily.

Thus, players don't need to rely on interactive maps as much. Plus, her healing is also pretty good.

#1 - The Traveler

The Traveler is a good budget 5-star character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every single Genshin Impact player has The Traveler on their roster. It's the first character they obtain whilst playing Genshin Impact, and the Traveler is surprisingly competent, all things considered.

They're a 5-star unit, and they're not that bad statistically. The Anemo and Geo variations get memed on a bit by the community from an efficiency standpoint. However, they're serviceable for casual players.

Plus, the Electro variant is quite fun to use. The Traveler will get more elements in the future, as well, which will make them more interesting to use by then.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

