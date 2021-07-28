Genshin Impact Sea Ganoderma locations in Inazuma: Interactive map and top 5 farming spots

Sea Ganoderma is a crucial ascension material for Kaedehara Kazuha, so many Genshin Impact players wish to know how to farm them in Inazuma.

Fortunately for them, there are a plethora of locations for them to use. There are dozens of Sea Ganoderma farming locations in Inazuma. Hence, getting the 168 Sea Ganoderma for Kazuha's ascension is pretty simple. It's also likely that some future Inazuma characters will require Sea Ganoderma as an ascension material.

The vast majority of these ascension materials are found in Kannazuka, although they're also spread out to the other two Inazuma islands. As their name might imply, Genshin Impact players should find all of them out in the sea.

It should be noted that it takes two full days for Sea Ganoderma to respawn.

All Sea Ganoderma locations in Inazuma: Genshin Impact interactive map and top five farming spots

#5 - North of Konda Village

There's half a dozen Sea Ganoderma to collect here (Image via Sportskeeda)

This location is exceptionally useful for Genshin Impact players who don't have access to the other Inazuma islands. Konda Village is on the first Inazuma island, and its Teleport Waypoint is just a short distance away from the Sea Ganoderma.

It'll take less than a minute to collect all five Sea Ganoderma in this location, so Genshin Impact players can easily move on to the next Inazuma farming spot.

#4 - South of the Kamisato Estate

There's plenty of noticeable Sea Ganoderma here (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is another easy farming location that new players in Inazuma can easily access. It's close to another Teleport Waypoint, and the Sea Ganoderma are easily collectible.

The few enemies here are easy to deal with, so there's not too much trouble to be had here.

#3 - South of the Kujou Encampment

This cluster is a little more widespread (Image via Sportskeeda)

These Sea Ganoderma are spread out throughout the shallow water by the coast. There's a good group of them on the westernmost side of this area, and they're pretty easy to spot.

Using either Teleport Waypoint near it will suffice. It's only a short trek away, and Genshin Impact players can also head in any direction and find even more Sea Ganoderma to collect.

#2 - East of the Kujou Encampment

There's a small cluster here (Image via Sportskeeda)

This entry adds on to the previous one. It's a fair distance away from the previous entry, and players can still use the Teleport Waypoint near it to get here quickly. As usual, there's a bunch of Sea Ganoderma all cluttered up together by the coast.

Most of the Sea Ganoderma in this Genshin Impact location are on the west beach. There are a few on the east beach, and it shouldn't take too long for Genshin Impact players to collect all of them and move on to the next farming location in Inazuma.

#1 - East of Nazuchi Beach

They're scattered about but can easily be collected (Image via KyoStinV)

It's a wide area to survey, but there is well over a dozen Sea Ganoderma for Genshin Impact players to find here. There is a Teleport Waypoint directly south of them, so players can easily glide downward and find the Sea Ganoderma in less than a minute.

There are four easily collectible ones as soon as a Genshin Impact player leaves the Teleport Waypoint and heads south. From there, just go northeast to find the rest of the Sea Ganoderma.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sabine Algur