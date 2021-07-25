How to get free Beidou character Genshin Impact through Thunder Sojourn event

Genshin Impact is giving away a Beidou character for free in the new Thunder Sojourn event.

With the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact released the new Inazuma region a few days ago. Thunder Sojourn is the first event to come with Inazuma, where players can get Beidou after completing specific tasks. The event is divided into 4 Acts having different challenges and enemies. Each act will feature a new mechanism that will help during combat. If players are having a difficult time learning the new mechanisms in Inazuma, this event can help them to a great extent.

Guide to get Beidou for free in Genshin Impact

The Thunder Sojourn event rewards a free Beidou in exchange for a certain amount of event-exclusive currency. The event will last till August 9th with the event shop open till August 16th. Adventure Rank 30 is the minimum requirement to take part in the event. To start the event, players need to complete the "Ritou Escape Plan" quest in the Inazuma Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." After that, players can open the Thunder Sojourn event page and locate the starting location the event.

Thunder Sojourn event page (image via Genshin Impact)

The event will begin with a conversation with Muzhen, an officer in Beidou's Crux Fleet. Players need to help Muzhen defeat some enemies and find specific types of crystals. Completing the tasks will reward two types of event currencies, Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals.

"Thunder Sojourn" Event: Take part and exchange for "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro)!



Players can click on the "Oceanlord's Oath" icon on the event page and claim Beidou for 1000 Thunder Pellets and 1000 Thunder Crystals.

Free Beidou from Thunder Sojourn event (image via Genshin Impact)

How to complete the Thunder Sojourn event and get all rewards in Genshin Impact

Here are the four types of challenges players need to complete to get Beidou in the Thunder Sojour event.

Act I: Bolt Blitz

In this, players need to move quickly and reach a destination within a time limit by using Thunder Spheres. Players need to have Electrogranum to move towards the direction of a Thunder Sphere. The time limit can be increased by collecting Electro particles and defeating enemies on the way. Completing the challenge will reward players Thunder Pellets.

Thunder Sojourn Bolt Blitz Act (image via Genshin Impact)

Act II: Lightning Round

In this challenge, players will be prompted to a location where they need to defeat some enemies within a specific time limit. A mechanism named "Thunder Dwelling" will be present there, which will release a massive Thunder Shock dealing Electro damage in a wide AoE. Thunder Dwelling is charged by having Electrogranum in proximity. Like the first Act, this will also reward Thunder Pellets.

Thunder Sojourn Lightning Round Act (image via Genshin Impact)

Act III: Weaving Lightning

Like the previous Act, players need to defeat some enemies within a specific time. This time there will be a different mechanism called "Nimbus Gem." Nimbus Gems can release electric pulses in certain intervals and aid players in dealing with continuous Electro damage. This challenge also rewards players with Thunder Pellets.

Act IV: Automation Front

The final Act in Thunder Sojourn event will have a new enemy called Perpetual Mechanical Array. It will be located in a special domain where players can select various buffs and combat effects, resulting in a different score. Defeating the Perpetual Mechanical Array will reward players with Thunder Crystals.

Perpetual Mechanical Array (image via miHoYo)

Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals can be exchanged in the event shop for rare in-game items such as Primogems, Crown of Insight, EXP Books, Talent Books, Ascension materials and Mora. Players will get sufficient crystals from the event to get all these rewards along with Beidou.

