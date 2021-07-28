Top 5 easiest hidden achievements in Genshin Impact to get Primogems for free

Primogem is undoubtedly the most crucial currency in Genshin Impact. With the addition of Inazuma in update 2.0, Genshin Impact had put numerous sources to farm Primogems in the new region.

Completing new achievements is one of the essential means for Genshin Impact players to collect Primogems. Players can categorize the achievement into different groups: long or short quest, series or standalone quest, complex or easy quest.

This article will show Genshin Impact players the five most accessible hidden quests they might have missed in Inazuma. In addition, of course, each achievement will grant players Primogems.

Simplest hidden achievements to get in Genshin Impact Inazuma update

5) Fight Fire With Fire

Kairagi: Fiery Might's sword is infused with Pyro (Image via ShinoCoffee, Youtube)

In this achievement, players need to defeat a Kairagi: Fiery Might while their weapon is infused with Pyro.

Genshin Impact players should select a character with shield ability in their team as Kairagi: Fiery Might hits hard. Once players find any Kairagi: Fiery Might in Inazuma, they are advised to activate a shield and deplete the enemy's HP until 15 to 20% of the full health. Then, wait until Kairagi: Fiery Might activates their skill that will infuse Pyro into their weapon. After that, defeat Kairagi: Fiery Might to get the achievement.

4) Ride the Lightning

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder's weapon is infused with Electro (Image via ShinoCoffee, Youtube)

This achievement is almost the same as achievement number five. The difference is Genshin Impact players need to defeat a Kairagi: Dancing Thunder while their weapon is infused with Electro.

First, players must track down any Kairagi: Dancing Thunder in Inazuma and decrease their HP until there's only a little left. Then, give Kairagi: Dancing Thunder a few seconds until they trigger a skill to infuse Electro into their sword. Lastly, players must defeat Kairagi: Dancing Thunder during the skill duration, and they will get the achievement.

3) I Hear Thunder...

Crackling Axe Mitachurl after struck a bolt of lightning to players (Image via Lucy, Youtube)

"I Hear Thunder" achievement expect players to be struck by lightning called down by a Crackling Axe Mitachurl in Genshin Impact. However, unlike the two achievements before, it did not require players to defeat the Crackling Axe Mitachurl.

Like before, Genshin Impact players have to find the Crackling Axe Mitachurl in Inazuma and fight it. Make sure players do not kill the Crackling Axe Mitachurl before it can summon a flash of lightning to strike players.

2) Paimon's Lucky Day!

NPC Gendou Ringo on the right side of the shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

This achievement requires players to draw a "Great Fortune" fortune slip at Grand Narukami Shrine in Genshin Impact.

It is as easy as it sounds. First, players can go to teleport waypoints in Grand Narukami Shrine and walk to the right side of the shrine. Then, talk to NPC Gendou Ringo to allow players to draw a fortune slip. Note that players can only pick fortune slips once a day. Draw a fortune slip with "Great Fortune" to get the achievement. If Genshin Impact players fail to get the right fortune today, they can try again tomorrow until they achieve it.

1) Hello...! Anyone in here...?

The secret passageway behind an old house in Ritou (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most straightforward hidden quest is when players discover a secret passageway in Ritou.

Not only can Genshin Impact players complete an achievement, but they will also activate a hidden quest. To gain this achievement, players can teleport to a waypoint in Ritou. Then, proceed south until they see an old house in front of the staircase. Going to the back of the house, players will see a trapdoor behind it. By entering the door, they can simultaneously complete an achievement and start a hidden quest.

Read More: How to get Inazuma's craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

Edited by Shaheen Banu