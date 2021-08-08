Best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has announced the next event character banner featuring the new 5-Star Pyro-bow character, Yoimiya.

Yoimiya is an anticipated character alongside Sayu, who had a promising kit. Genshin Impact players had started farming Yoimiya's ascension and talent materials. However, aside from materials, Travelers are still wondering what weapon and artifact best suited for Yoimiya. After all, getting a decent artifact is as challenging as getting the character and needs to be farmed early.

Best weapons for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Thundering Pulse

Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" New Weapon Overview Part II



Today, Paimon wants to show you a brand-new weapon that'll be in "Epitome Invocation" — Thundering Pulse (Bow)! Let's go take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/poLdFy88Zy — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 8, 2021

Thundering Pulse may be Yoimiya's best 5-Star weapon in Genshin Impact. Especially since Thundering Pulse will be in the new weapon banner alongside Yoimiya's banner, indicating their synergy.

This new 5-star bow has a high base attack stat and a Crit Damage sub-stat. Both stats complement Yoimiya's ascension stat, Crit Rate. In addition, Thundering Pulse’s passive skills increase the wielder's Attack by 20% and Normal Attack Damage by 12/24/40%, depending on how much Thunder Emblem stacks the wielder possesses.

Thunder Emblem stacks are easy to achieve by dealing damage with a normal attack, cast Elemental Skill or gain less than 100% Energy. For example, one of the steps mentioned can provide one Thunder Emblem equal to a 12% increase in Normal Attack Damage.

Genshin Impact players can stack three Thunder Emblems equal to 40% increased Normal Attack Damage quickly.

Amos' Bow

Amos' Bow in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next best 5-Star weapon for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact is Amos' Bow.

Amos' Bow had a lower base attack than Thundering Pulse. While for the sub-stat, this bow focused on Attack percentage. Amos' Bow increases the wielder's Normal and Charged Attack Damage by 12% unconditionally for the passive skill.

When Yoimiya is equipped with Amos' Bow, players can focus on farming Crit Damage circlet and sub-stat.

Rust

Rust in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a 4-Star bow, Rust seems like an excellent choice for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. Although Rust decreases the wielder's Charged Attack Damage, Yoimiya benefits more from the Normal Attack Damage buff.

Hamayumi

[2.0 - Weapons] Demon-Slayer Bow 4*



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/t9EpvGNi8A — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 13, 2021

Hamayumi is the new forgeable bow in Genshin Impact Version 5.0. Hamayumi could be an excellent bow for Yoimiya, especially to free-to-play players. Hamayumi's passive skill increases the wielder's Normal Attack Damage and Charged Attack Damage by 16% and 12%, respectively. Furthermore, when Yoimiya's Energy reaches 100%, the passive effect increases by 100%, providing 32% Normal Attack Damage and 24% Charged Attack Damage.

Best artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya's artifact section in Genshin Impact (Image via Zy0x, Youtube)

4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence

The new artifact set, Shimenawa's Reminiscence, may provide fantastic bonuses to Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. Four pieces of Shimenawa's Reminiscence will give an 18% bonus Attack and 50% more Normal and Charged Attack Damage for 10s. The second buff can be achieved after casting an Elemental Skill and losing 15 of the wielder's Energy.

4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

The Crimson Witch of Flames is worth mentioning as a suitable artifact set for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. This artifact set fits Yoimiya, especially when she frequently triggers Elemental Reactions like Vaporize and Melt.

4-piece Lavawalker

Four pieces of Lavawalker can potentially be great for Yoimiya in a mono Pyro team where enemies are constantly inflicted by Pyro. It is worth mentioning that Yoimiya's Elemental Skill will convert her Normal Attack to Pyro Damage for 10 seconds. In those 10 seconds, Yoimiya can fully experience 35% increased damage.

4-piece Retracing Bolide

Retracing Bolide gives Yoimiya an additional 40% Normal and Charged Attack Damage when she is shielded. Genshin Impact players can take advantage of this set by putting a solid shield character like Zhongli and Diona in Yoimiya's team and constantly activate the shield.

