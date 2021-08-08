Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner release date, new weapons, stats, and more

Yoimiya is an upcoming five-star character in Genshin Impact, and players worldwide are more than excited about her arrival. The recent story quest that revolved around her love for fireworks was also a massive hit.

Yoimiya is coming to Genshin Impact when many players have already spent their Primogems on Ayaka, and others are saving their resources for Baal. Regardless, it is safe to assume that Yoimiya's banner will be largely successful, owing to the four-star characters it will offer.

Release date of 'Tapestry of Golden Flames' banner in Genshin Impact

miHoYo has informed the Genshin Impact community via an event mail that the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner will arrive on August 10. While Yoimiya is obviously the featured five-star character, the banner offers high drop rates for Sayu, Xinyan, and Diona.

Tapestry of Golden Flames banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu, the upcoming four-star character, is a great addition for F2P players. From an Anemo main DPS to a strong healer, she can play a wide range of roles in a party.

Sayu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similarly, Diona and Xinyan have been fan favorites for a long time. Both the characters are valuable, thanks to their shield abilities. While Xinyan is a unique defensive DPS in Genshin Impact, Diona is one of the most reliable healers ever released.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if Genshin Impact players heavily pull the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner, which will leave the game on August 31.

New Weapon banner named 'Epitome Invocation' coming to Genshin Impact

As usual, a new weapon banner will also arrive alongside the new character banner.

The two five-star weapons featured in the 'Epitome Invocation' banner will be the Skyward Blade and the Thundering Pulse.

Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who will unlock Yoimiya must have their eye on the Thundering Pulse bow as well. It is undoubtedly the best weapon for Pyro bow users as it comes with a 46 Base ATK and a Crit DMG sub-stat.

Considering that Yoimiya's Crit Rate increases by ascension, a weapon with a Crit DMG sub-stat is ideal for her. Moreover, the Thundering Pulse also increases Normal Attack DMG with its passive, which gets even better at higher refinement ranks.

Yoimiya has a kit similar to Ganyu, one of the strongest Cryo DPS characters in Genshin Impact. It won't be a surprise if the Pyro bow user recreates the success of Ganyu and helps in popularizing the Thundering Pulse.

Edited by Srijan Sen