Genshin Impact Yoimiya guide: Talent and Ascension materials (Level 1-90) revealed

Genshin Impact recently released a teaser video of the new 5-star Yoimiya on their official YouTube channel. This video signals the upcoming second half of Genshin Impact Version 2.0.

Yoimiya, the Pyro-bow character, will soon be added to the event character wish banner. Genshin Impact players who wish to pull for Yoimiya can start farming for Yoimiya's talent and ascension materials in Inazuma.

This article will discuss what materials Yoimiya needs to max her ascension to level 90 and upgrade her talents in Genshin Impact.

6 materials for Yoimiya's ascension and talent in Genshin Impact

1) Smoldering Pearl

Smoldering Pearl is the reward from Pyro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to the leaks from World Of Teyvat, Yoimiya needs Smoldering Pearl from Pyro Hypostasis. She can fully max her ascension to Ascension Rank 6 with a total of 46 Smoldering Pearls.

Genshin Impact players can farm Smoldering Pearls by fighting Pyro Hypostasis located northwest of Kujou Encampment. Each reward requires 40 Original Resin in exchange and note that Condensed Resin can't be used for this elite boss.

To get enough Smoldering Pearls for Yoimiya, Genshin Impact players need to fight around 23 battles with Pyro Hypostasis.

2) Naku Weed

Naku Weed in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another ascension material for Yoimiya is Naku Weed, a local specialty in Inazuma. Like any other character, Yoimiya needs a total of 168 Naku Weeds to ascend to Ascension Rank 6.

While Naku Weed is scattered all around Inazuma, Kannazuka spawns the most Naku Weed in bulk. There are a total of 53 Naku Weed on the three islands of Inazuma in Genshin Impact. Players should start farming Naku Weed now as it takes 48 hours for local specialties to spawn once harvested.

One of the best methods to farm Naku Weed is for players to enter their friend's world to farm their Naku Weed. But, of course, with their permission first.

3) Scrolls from Samachurls

Samachurls' drops in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Scrolls dropped from Samachurls are another essential material for both Yoimiya's ascension and her talents. Genshin Impact players can find Samachurl all around Teyvat, and they don't have to focus on what element the Samachurls are.

The Divining Scroll, Sealed Scroll, and Forbidden Curse Scroll can be dropped by any Samachurl - Hydro, Anemo, Electro, Cryo, Geo, or Dendro Samachurl. As Samachurls have always spawned from the release of Genshin Impact, there is a possibility that players already have enough scrolls for Yoimiya.

Combining both Yoimiya's max talent and max ascension material, she may need a total of 36 Divining Scrolls, 96 Sealed Scrolls, and 129 Forbidden Curse Scrolls.

4) Character EXP Material - Hero's Wit

Character EXP Material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can directly level up Yoimiya to her max level with a total of 419 Hero's Wit (8,380,000 total EXP). Players can farm Character EXP Material by completing Ley Line Outcrop for 20 Original Resin. Using Condensed Resin is even better as it will save many players' time and energy by giving double the rewards.

Upcoming event, Ley Line Overflow (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that for the upcoming Genshin Impact event, Ley Line Overflow, will allow for players to consume their Original Resin after completing either Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation and double their rewards. Players can double their rewards up to three times a day during the event duration.

5) Talent Level-Up Material - Transience

Philosophies of Transience talent book (Image via Genshin Impact)

As for Yoimiya's talent materials, the leaks revealed that she needs the Transience books. Genshin Impact players can obtain this book by completing the new book domain in Inazuma, Domain of Mastery: Reign of Violet.

Players should note that Transience book materials are only available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Therefore, on other days, Genshin Impact players can convert their Original Resin into Condensed Resin and use it when Transience books are available in the domain to get double the rewards.

6) Dragon Lord's Crown

Dragon Lord's Crown, Azhdaha's unique drops (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can farm Dragon Lord's Crown, the talent material, one of Azhdaha's unique drops. Azhdaha is a weekly boss that can only provide rewards once a week. In addition, the drop rewards are random. The possibility of getting Dragon Lord's Crown is relatively low.

Convert one of Azhdaha's unique drops into Dragon Lord's Crown (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, players can depend on the material 'Dream Solvent' to convert one of Azhdaha's unique drops into Dragon Lord's Crown. Note that the Dream Solvent drop is also rare, so it is wise to carefully consider whether to use it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish