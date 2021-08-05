How to get new pet-like Seelie companion in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will release a new limited-time event on August 6. In this event, players will partner up with a treasure-seeking Seelie to find hidden treasures.

Genshin Impact announced the 'Lost Riches' event to start on August 6 until August 16. Playing this event will provide players with an event currency that can be exchanged with an NPC for Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and the most highlighted rewards, a Mini Seelie gadget.

"Lost Riches" Event: Trade Treasure for Mini Seelie!



How to gain event currency to exchange with Mini Seelie gadget in Genshin Impact

The Lost Riches in Genshin Impact Version 2.0 is predicted to have the same gameplay as the first Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact Version 1.2. The difference is that this event will take place in the new region, Inazuma.

Lost Riches treasure book's interface (Image via TakaGG, Youtube)

The first information worth noting is that the event will be time-gated every day. The Treasure Book has 14 Treasure Areas, each of which corresponds to a specific location. Every day, the Treasure Book reveals two new places.

Genshin Impact players can get up to 60 Iron Coins in each location, summing up to 120 Iron Coins per day. The event lasts for seven days so that they can get at least 840 coins.

In addition to 14 locations, there are also two Special Treasures areas unlocked by completing Treasure Area 3 on day two and Treasure Area 7 on day four, providing Primogems and other rewards.

Equip the treasure-seeking Seelie to find the coins (Image via MMOJACKX57, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players will receive locations in the Treasure Area from Ulman, an NPC for the event. They can then equip and activate the treasure-seeking Seelie obtained from the starting quest in the Treasure Area to help search for the dig spot.

The Seelie will shine and beep when the active character is within two sprints of a dig spot, revealing the location on the ground to be dug up. When a character is in a combat state, the Seelie will disappear and only reappear when the battle is over. Even in a combat state, a new dig location can still be found and shown on the ground, without Seelie's glow and beeping as an additional aid.

The character had collected all the coins in one area (Image via MMOJACKX57, Youtube)

Once all the Iron Coins have been found in one area, Genshin Impact players can move to the second area of the day. After completing both places, they can stop exploring and continue collecting coins on the following day until day seven.

Exchange Iron Coins with rewards in Event Shop (Image via TSouL22, Youtube)

The collected Iron Coins can be used to exchange with various rewards in the Event Shop. The highlighted prize for the event is the Mini Seelie gadget. Genshin Impact players can trade Iron Coins for one Mini Seelie of their favorite.

Four colors of Mini Seelie can be picked from the store: Dayflower, Rose, Curcuma, and the new color variant, Viola. The pet-like Seelie is akin to a cosmetic without any special abilities in the open world, so players may select the option that most interests them.

Note that the gadget Seelie can only be exchanged after exploring Treasure Area 14 on day seven. Nevertheless, the Mini Seelie will not expire and can be equipped by players in the Inventory tab.

