Genshin Impact Lost Riches event guide: Free Seelie, Primogems, release date, and more details

The treasure-hunting event, Lost Riches, will soon return to Genshin Impact for a limited time.

This will be the second time the Lost Riches event occurs in Genshin Impact, but this time, it will take place in Inazuma. Travelers will partner up with the Treasure-Seeking Seelie once again to uncover buried treasures. After collecting enough event currency, players will be able to earn Primogems and a unique Mini Seelie gadget.

When does the Lost Riches event start in Genshin Impact?

"Lost Riches" Event: Trade Treasure for Mini Seelie!



During the event, partner with the Treasure-Seeking Seelie to seek out treasure that can be exchanged in the Event Shop for one of the commemorative event gadget! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/h7YSlKEtAu — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 4, 2021

In Genshin Impact, the Lost Riches event will start on August 6th. The event will go on for about 10 days and end on August 16th. After the event ends, players will still be able to use the event currency, Iron Coins, in the shop until August 20th.

To play through the event, players must be at least Adventure Rank 30, and they must have completed Ritou Escape Plan, an early quest in Inazuma.

How to find treasure in the Lost Riches event

There will be 14 treasure areas in the upcoming Lost Riches event. Ulman, an event-exclusive NPC in Genshin Impact, will reveal two of these areas each day over seven days of the event. Players will refer to Ulman’s Treasure Book to locate the treasure areas.

Ulman's Treasure Book in the first Lost Riches event (image via taka gg)

Like in the first edition of Lost Riches, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will help players find the treasures in this event. In the first event, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie would glow if buried treasure was nearby. However, based on the Genshin Impact 2.0 preview page, it seems like the Seelie will move and hover over the treasures in the upcoming event.

Seelie hovering over buried treasure (image via miHoYo)

By following the Seelie, players should uncover buried treasure and earn Iron Coins, which they can exchange for rewards in the event shop. Furthermore, some challenges may appear while searching for treasure in the 2.0 Lost Riches event. Players can even collect challenge rewards in another player’s world up to three times during the event.

Treasure Map Fragments will also be involved in this version of Lost Riches. After piecing together the fragments into a completed map, players can locate a Secret Trove. The Treasure-Seeking Seelie will help players navigate to this trove once they’re in the general area.

Lost Riches event rewards and Mini Seelie

Lost Riches' first event shop (image via PotatoFri-Genshin Impact)

Rewards in the Lost Riches event will be purchased from the event shop. Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora will all be up for sale at the cost of Iron Coins. These items are all common rewards in Genshin Impact events, but they’re very valuable items nonetheless.

More uniquely, players can obtain a Mini Seelie by participating in the Lost Riches event. After all 14 treasure areas are cleared, players will be able to purchase one of these cosmetic gadgets using Iron Coins.

There will be four different color variants of Mini Seelie, including one new, purple-colored “Viola” Seelie that didn’t appear in the first Lost Riches event.

Players will only be able to purchase one Mini Seelie, so they should be sure to consider which one they want. These Seelies are purely cosmetic, so players can simply choose the one that appeals to them the most.

Also read: Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact: How to get, stats, and suitable characters explained

Edited by Nikhil Vinod