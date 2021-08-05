Genshin Impact Summer Night Mementos web event guide: Get 40 Primogems for free

Following the previous Ayaka trend, Genshin Impact once again announced a new web event to celebrate the upcoming 5-star character, Yoimiya.

On the afternoon of August 5, Genshin Impact released a new web event in their forum Hoyolab. The web event 'Summer Night Mementos' is playable from August 5 to 11. For this event, the Travelers can obtain 40 Primogems with just a few steps.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide for Genshin Impact players to complete the event and get the rewards.

New Genshin Impact Web Event: Summer Night Mementos

In Summer Night Memento, Genshin Impact players need to take photos of three locations: Street Food Stall, Prayer Rack, and Torii Gate. Starting from the Street Food Stall, they will be given one film to take a photo of. Then, players need to complete a quest to gain another film to take a picture of the following location.

The "Summer Night Mementos" Web Event Has Begun



The blooming fireworks illuminate the eyes of the girl beside me...

"Summer Night Mementos" — The Web Event for Genshin Impact's New Character: Yoimiya is now available.https://t.co/WpvE8493YM#genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/LI9q51RFNG — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 5, 2021

1) Enter the web event using the link provided

Click the link provided to participate in the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The official Genshin Impact tweet arranged the link for players to click to participate in the web event. Or they can click here to go directly to the web event.

Observe the player's name and UID in the top left corner of the event page before starting the event. After entering the page, log in using their MiHoYo account or Genshin Impact in-game UID. Then, tap on the 'Click to start playing at the bottom of the page.

2) Take a photo of the Street Food Stall

Take a picture of Street Food Stall in the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Share the photo using the share link button at the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, Genshin Impact players can tap on the camera icon at the bottom of the page to take a photo. One film is required to take one photo. Currently, the Traveler has one film. Once the picture is taken, players must share the image to unlock the next location and obtain the rewards.

Genshin Impact players are recommended to click the share link button in the right corner to complete the task and obtain 10 Primogems instantly. Note that the rewards from this event will be sent to the player's in-game account.

3) Take a photo of the Prayer Rack

Complete a quest to gain a film (Image via Genshin Impact)

Take a picture of Prayer Rack in the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before taking an image of Prayer Rack, Genshin Impact players need to complete a quest to restore a film. The quest is straightforward, as they only need to tap on the 'Go' button to accomplish it. Once players get one film from the quest, they can take a picture of the Prayer Rack. Then, share the image using the same method as before to gain another 10 Primogems.

4) Take a photo of the Torii Gate

Take a photo of Torii Gate in the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Share the last photo to gain 20 Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third location, Torii Gate, is the last location Genshin Impact players need to take a picture of. Like before, the Travelers need to complete a quest to gain one film. Then, players can continue using the same steps, take a picture of the location and share it. For the last image, players will gain 20 Primogems once they share it.

5) Claim the rewards in-game

40 Primogems in the in-game mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last step for Genshin Impact players is to claim the 40 Primogems from the in-game mail. Note that the mail will expire in 30 days, so they should claim it right after getting it in the mail.

Edited by Srijan Sen