5 best Genshin Impact teams for Kamisato Ayaka (March 2022)

The Genshin Impact 2.6 Special Program recently revealed that Kamisato Ayaka will have a solo rerun in the new 2.6 update. Kamisato Ayaka is one of the fan-favorites because of her character design and her abilities. Being a cryo character, she has access to one of the most broken artifact sets in the game, the Blizzard Strayer.

Freeze compositions are Ayaka’s bread and butter and when combined with Blizzard Strayer, it is very easy for players to defeat the majority of bosses in Genshin Impact.

This article will cover the five best teams for Ayaka that players need to use in Genshin Impact.

5 best Genshin Impact teams for Ayaka including Mona and many others

1) Mona, Diona, Venti

Ayaka version of Morgana (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is Kamisato Ayaka’s version of the Morgana team, which is one of the most used teams in Spiral Abyss. It is a popular lineup known for grouping enemies before dishing out massive damage to opponents.

All the support characters in the team are the opposite of player-centric casting. Kamisato Ayaka has great synergy with these characters. Talents of Mona, Venti, and Diona are used before Kamisato Ayaka deals the final blow with her elemental burst. Since all enemies will be sucked into Venti’s vortex, players will have an easy time aiming their elemental burst.

2) Shenhe, Kokomi, Kazuha

Ayaka with Shenhe, Kokomi and Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is a comfortable lineup for players, with Kokomi used as a healing party member and as a hydro enabler. Her elemental skill summons a water creature that lasts long enough to stay active during Ayaka’s elemental burst duration.

TTDS Kokomi with a 4-piece Tenacity of Milelith will buff Ayaka’s attack and Kazuha can shred elemental resistance and provide Cryo damage bonus with 4-piece Viridiscent Venerer. Additionally, Shenhe can boost the Cryo damage bonus for the team while inflicting separate damage through her elemental burst.

3) Shenhe, Mona, Venti

Ayaka paired with Shenhe, Mona and Venti (Image via Genshin Impact)

This team is accessible when players are already using Kazuha and Bennett in another team for Spiral Abyss. Pairing Shenhe and Venti may seem questionable at first since the former performs better with few enemies while Venti shines with groupable mobs. However, it works exceptionally well with Ayaka.

Venti makes sure that energy requirements are met for Ayaka and Shenhe and can trigger the latter's Quills with Cryo infusion with his elemental burst. Players can equip Mona with a Prototype Amber to cater party’s healing requirements.

4) Ganyu, (Mona/Kokomi), Venti

Ayaka with Ganyu and Venti (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is a double carry lineup where Ganyu and Ayaka will take turns to dish out damage. This is a very dominant team against multiple opponents to group and freeze them.

Players can use either Mona or Kokomi in the team as per their requirements. Any other hydro enabler can also be used in the party since the main task will be majorly done by the remaining three.

The most optimal way to use this team is to ensure that Kokomi has faster rotations and to use Ganyu’s elemental burst for Cryo damage bonus while dealing some separate AoE damage.

The team will instantly lose DPS when used to fight single targets since Ganyu and Venti’s talents benefits against multiple enemies.

5) Shenhe, Diona, Kazuha

Ayaka with Shenhe, Diona and Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is one of the most-popular mono Cryo teams to use with Kamisato Ayaka. All the members in this party have great synergy. Ayaka and Shenhe will be equipped with Blizzard Strayer, while Diona will perform as a buffer with 4-piece Noblesse Oblige. Kazuha will be equipped with a full EM build with a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer.

The rotation begins with Diona’s elemental skill and bursts, followed by Kazuha’s. From there, players will switch to Shenhe to cast her skill and burst before ultimately switching to Ayaka to do a dash charge attack followed by her elemental skill and burst.

