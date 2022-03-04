Best Genshin Impact builds and weapons for Kokomi (March 2022)

Kokomi's rerun for Genshin Impact 2.5 will span from March 8 to March 29, 2022, so new aspiring Kokomi mains might be looking for builds. If that's the case, they should know that she has a fairly diverse number of builds that she uses well.

One of her most significant flaws is her Flawless Strategy passive, which decreases her CRIT Rate by 100% (but increases her healing by 25%). CRIT builds will be wasted on her due to this drawback; that said, both F2P players and whales have some good weapons and artifacts to consider.

Genshin Impact guide: Kokomi builds (March 2022)

Kokomi has a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5, starting on March 8, 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a general overview of weapons that work well with her in Genshin Impact:

Everlasting Moonglow

Prototype Amber

Oathsworn Eye

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Sacrificial Fragments

Here is a general overview of artifacts that work well with her in Genshin Impact:

Ocean-Hued Clam

Heart of Depth

Maiden Beloved

Tenacity of the Millileth

Kokomi typically favors the following artifact stats:

Sands of Eon: HP% or Energy Recharge%

HP% or Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: Hydro%

Hydro% Circlet of Logos: Healing Bonus% or HP%

It's worth reiterating that Kokomi players don't want CRIT-related substats on these artifacts in Genshin Impact.

Her weapons in Genshin Impact

Unsurprisingly, her signature weapon, Everlasting Moonglow, is one of the best weapons for Kokomi. It increases both her healing output and her overall damage, while its HP substat also synergizes with her Elemental Burst.

This Catalyst is a 5-star weapon that's only viable for Kokomi and Barbara, so F2P players might not prioritize it.

Pros:

Increases her healing

Boosts her HP

Makes her Normal Attacks stronger

Her Normal Attacks give her a small amount of energy

Cons:

A 5-star weapon that's only available on banners where it's featured

Only two characters use it well in Genshin Impact

In that case, Prototype Amber is an excellent F2P weapon for her in Genshin Impact. It boosts her HP, has a beneficial effect related to regaining energy and healing allies, and is craftable. As far as general F2P weapons go in Genshin Impact, this is the safest option to use in a Kokomi build.

Pros:

It is craftable, making Refinement Levels easy

Boosts her HP

Can heal her allies

Reduces any Energy problems she might have

Cons:

Crafting five copies will cost 250 Crystal Chunks, 250 White Iron Chunks, 5 Northlander Catalyst Billets, and 2,500 Mora

Oathsworn Eye is another viable F2P weapon for her, albeit for more DPS-oriented builds. It has an ATK substat and increases the user's Energy Recharge by 24~48% for ten seconds after they cast an Elemental Skill. Travelers should know that this weapon is only available from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event.

Pros:

Easy to reach Refinement Level 5

Reduces any Energy problems she might have

Cons:

It will be unobtainable until the next Three Realms Gateway Offering event

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is another F2P option that might be easier for players to build as it's only a 3-star Catalyst. Its substat is HP, and its effect boosts the user's attack for 10 seconds when switching in (once every 20 seconds). This weapon can be viable if the player manages their rotations well and keeps track of its internal cooldown.

Pros:

Is a 3-star weapon, making Refinement Levels easy

Boosts her HP

Cons:

The effect won't always be active

Its stats won't be as potent as higher rarity weapons

Sacrificial Fragments doesn't boost a valuable stat for Kokomi, but it can let her get more Elemental Skills off. It can be a decent alternative if the player solely wants to use her for her Elemental Skill.

Pros:

Allows Kokomi to potentially use her Elemental Skill again

Works well with a 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set

Cons:

Elemental Mastery isn't that useful on Kokomi

It is only available through Wishes, although through any of them

Not as useful at a low Refinement Level

Her artifacts in Genshin Impact

Ocean-Hued Clam was tailor-made for her in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Her best general artifact set is a 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam. It increases her healing, and she can easily take advantage of its 4-piece effect for more free damage.

A 4-piece Heart of Depth artifact set can be a decent alternative if Genshin Impact players have better substats on it. She appreciates the Hydro DMG bonus and the boost to her Normal and Charged Attacks after casting her Elemental Skill.

A 2-piece Maiden Beloved can act as a substitute to a 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam, but a 4-piece set isn't advised due to being less valuable than the latter artifact's utility.

Finally, a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millileth can work well with her, even if she doesn't have a shield to take full advantage of it. It still allows her to boost her allies' ATK by 20% for three seconds, even if she's off the field (thanks to her Elemental Skill still being active).

