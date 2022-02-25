Genshin Impact 2.5 will see a re-run of Sangonomiya Kokomi in the second half of the 2.5 update. Kokomi has a unique kit with a negative crit rate as her passive talent, but that does not stop the five-star hydro catalyst from dealing decent damage with the right build.

Kokomi is a five-star supporting character who has shown excellent healing abilities and sub-DPS potential in recent spiral abyss teams. Despite the initial backlash, players now use Kokomi in a lot of vape and electro-charged spiral abyss teams.

Players hoping for Kokomi in the upcoming banner should start farming her ascension materials, artifacts and weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Kokomi ascension materials, builds, weapons and more

Players will need to farm Varunada Lazurite Gems, Dew of Repudiation, Sango Pearl, and Spectral Drops to ascend Kokomi to level 90. They can farm all of these ascension materials in Inazuma itself.

Players can fight the hydro hypostasis found in Suigetsu Pool, Watatsumi Island for Varunada Lazurite, and Dew of Repudiation. To obtain spectral drops, they can fight specters of any element that can be found all across Inazuma.

Players can consult the table below for ascension materials required at various levels.

Level 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Sango Pearl, 3x Spectral Husk 20,000 Mora Level 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 10x Sango Pearl, 2x Dew of Repudiation, 15x Spectral Husk 40,000 Mora Level 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 20x Sango Pearl, 4x Dew of Repudiation, 12x Spectral Heart 60,000 Mora Level 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 30x Sango Pearl, 8x Dew of Repudiation, 18x Spectral Heart 80,000 Mora Level 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 45x Sango Pearl, 12x Dew of Repudiation, 12x Spectral of Nucleus 100,000 Mora Level 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 60x Sango Pearl, 20x Dew of Repudiation24x Spectral of Nucleus 120,000 Mora

Players can build either a support Kokomi that is more useful is vape teams or a DPS Kokomi which becomes the on-field hydro applicator for electro-charged teams.

A support Kokomi focuses on 100% uptime of her elemental skills that constantly applies hydro to the opponents. For a support build, players can go for a four-piece set of the Tenacity of Milelith that increases HP by 20% and buffs team ATK by 20%.

They could also opt for a four-piece set of Maiden Beloved that increases healing effectiveness by 15% and using elemental skill or burst will increase healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.

Regarding weapon choices, players can go for the following:

Everlasting Moonglow

Prototype Amber

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Sacrificial Fragments

Oathsworn Eye

DPS Kokomi focuses on being an on-field damage dealer while healing as well as applying hydro elements to enemies. This DPS build is highly recommended for electro-charged teams where Kokomi will constantly deal hydro damage to opponents.

For a DPS build, it is advised to go for a four-piece set of Ocean-Hued Clam. The two-piece grants a 15% healing bonus and the four-piece set bonus converts the amount of total healing done into raw damage on enemies.

Regarding weapon choices, players can go for the following:

Everlasting Moonglow

Prototype Amber

Hakushin Ring

Sacrificial Fragments

Oathsworn Eye

With the rise of corrosion and anti-shield enemies in Genshin Impact, more and more people will switch to Kokomi. Hopefully, her rerun banner will perform better than the first banner, now that the community has realized her true potential in Genshin Impact.

