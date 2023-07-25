5 best builds and artifacts for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi is slated the be released during Phase 2 of Genshin Impact's 3.8 update. Players aiming to add her to their roster of characters might be wondering about the best builds and artifacts for her in the game. Being a versatile character, she has several viable builds that players can choose from depending on their playstyles.

Kokomi is unanimously considered to be the best healer in Genshin Impact and has a strong presence in the meta. Her main role in a team is to enable reactions while providing healing to her allies. Most of her best builds focus on improving her already incredible healing and Hydro application.

This article will list the strongest artifact sets and weapons for Kokomi's best builds.

Best Kokomi builds and artifact recommendations for Genshin Impact

As a flexible Hydro support character in Genshin Impact, Kokomi has several viable builds. She is mainly a Healer and her healing scales off of her max HP. Therefore, players will want to focus on HP% for the substats while building her.

Despite Kokomi being unable to Crit, her Hydro element gives her access to all the meta elemental reactions such as Vaporize, Frozen, Bloom, and Hyperbloom. These reactions and her role in players' teams will strongly influence her artifacts and builds choices in Genshin Impact.

1) 4-piece Ocean Hued Clam

Ocean Hued Clam is Kokomi's signature artifact set. It is suitable for an on-field Kokomi build where she acts as the driver for elemental reactions. It is a highly versatile option that capitalizes on Kokomi's Elemental Burst to deal additional damage in Genshin Impact.

The artifact set bonuses for Ocean Hued Clam are:

2-Piece Bonus - Healing Bonus +15%.

Healing Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus - When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing.

For Main Stats on artifacts, players should prioritize these,

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% / Energy Recharge Hydro DMG Bonus Healing Bonus / HP%

As far as Substats are considered, players should focus on HP%, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery. Best weapons for an on-field Kokomi build would be - Everlasting Moonglow, Prototype Amber.

2) 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Tenacity of the Millelith is among the most popular artifact sets for Kokomi. Not only does it provide her with HP that she so strongly desires, but it also buffs the ATK and shielding capabilities of her allies. This build is highly recommended for players looking to build Kokomi as an off-field support in Genshin Impact.

The artifact set bonuses for Tenacity of the Millelith are:

2-Piece: HP +20%

HP +20% 4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

For Main Stats on artifacts, players should prioritize these,

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% / Energy Recharge HP% Healing Bonus / HP%

As far as Substats are considered, players should focus on HP%, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery. Best weapons for an off-field support Kokomi build would be - Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, Everlasting Moonglow.

3) 4-piece Deepwood Memories

Deepwood Memories is the go-to artifact set for players looking to build strong teams surrounding Dendro reactions. This artifact set reduces Dendro RES of the enemies, thus increasing the overall of damage of said reactions. In Bloom and Hyperbloom team compositions, Kokomi is an extremely reliable candidate for this support artifact set in Genshin Impact.

The artifact set bonuses for Deepwood Memories are,

2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%

Dendro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

For Main Stats on artifacts, players should prioritize these,

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% / Energy Recharge / EM HP% / EM HP% / EM

As far as Substats are considered, players should focus on HP%, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery. The best weapons for an off-field Dendro support Kokomi build would be - Sacrificial Fragments, Everlasting Moonglow, Hakushin Ring.

4) 4-piece Gilded Dreams

With another Dendro character carrying Deepwood Memories in a Double Dendro Bloom team, Gilded Dreams is arguably the best artifact set for Kokomi. This build focuses on maximizing the damage from the Bloom cores by building upon Kokomi's Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact.

The artifact set bonuses for Gilded Dreams are,

2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80

Elemental Mastery +80 4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s and even when not on the field.

For Main Stats on artifacts, players should prioritize these,

Sands Goblet Circlet EM EM EM

As far as Substats are considered, players should focus on HP%, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery. The best weapons for an off-field Bloom support Kokomi build would be - Sacrificial Fragments, Everlasting Moonglow.

5) 4-piece Flowers of Paradise Lost

Similar to Gilded Dreams, this build aims to maximize Kokomi's Bloom damage. The difference between the Flowers of Paradise Lost and Gilded Dreams is negligible, and they should focus on building the sets with better artifact pieces.

The artifact set bonuses for Flowers of Paradise Lost are,

2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80

Elemental Mastery +80 4-Piece: The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

For Main Stats on artifacts, players should prioritize these,

Sands Goblet Circlet EM EM EM

As far as Substats are considered, players should focus on HP%, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery. The best weapons for an off-field Bloom support Kokomi build would be - Sacrificial Fragments and Everlasting Moonglow.

