Genshin Impact Bloom reaction guide for Nilou teams

Nilou is a fascinating character when it comes to her placement on Bloom teams in Genshin Impact. Her first Passive, in particular, is what drastically changes how one builds a team around her. The basic gist of that Passive is that it's highly recommended to only use Hydro and Dendro characters alongside her.

It's not mandatory per se, but choosing to include non-Hydro and non-Dendro characters means that the player is actively throwing away a crucial part of Nilou's kit. Not to mention that part of her kit is tied to extra damage.

This guide will cover some vital information about how this new character works well in Bloom teams.

Genshin Impact guide: Information on Nilou Bloom teams

The main character of this guide

The aforementioned Passive is known as Court of Dancing Petals. Travelers must understand its full effect before they consider building a team around Nilou. There are two parts of this Passive to analyze, starting with:

"When all characters in the party are either Dendro or Hydro, and there is at least one Dendro character and one Hydro character: The completion of the third dance step of Nilou's Dance of Haftkarsvar will grant all nearby characters the Golden Chalice's Bounty for 30s upon its completion."

This part mandates that everybody on the team either use Dendro or Hydro. At least one teammate needs to use Dendro, since Nilou will count as the mandatory Hydro character.

This is how the Bountiful Core looks like in Genshin Impact

The next part is why some players would consider such a limited team comp:

"Characters under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty will increase the Elemental Mastery of all nearby characters by 100 for 10s whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks. Also, triggering the Bloom reaction will create Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro Cores. Such Cores will burst very quickly after being created, and they have larger AoEs. Bountiful Cores cannot trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon, and they share an upper numerical limit with Dendro Cores. Bountiful Core DMG is considered DMG dealt by Dendro Cores produced by Bloom. Should the party not meet the conditions for this Passive Talent, any existing Golden Chalice's Bounty effects will be canceled."

Thus, it's not possible to trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon if one aims to use this Court of Dancing Petals. Still, that's a sizable buff to the team's Elemental Mastery and Bloom reactions.

Let's look at some good teams that work with Nilou in Genshin Impact in the next section.

Nilou team comps

These teams obviously have to include her

The number of characters that work best with Nilou will be limited thanks to the Hydro and Dendro limitations. For reference, here is every Hydro character in the game, apart from her:

Ayato

Barbara

Candace

Childe

Kokomi

Mona

Xingqiu

Yelan

Likewise, here is every Dendro character:

Collei

Tighnari

The Traveler

Nahida will arrive in Genshin Impact 3.2 and will be a good option for these types of team comps.

An example of a good team comp to consider in Genshin Impact 3.1

Examples of good teammates to include in Genshin Impact 3.1:

Yelan, Kokomi, Dendro Traveler

Xingqiu, Barbara, Dendro Traveler

Kokomi, Collei, Dendro Traveler

Barbara, Collei, Tighnari

It's always worth having a Healer on the team since the Bountiful Cores' explosions can hurt allies. There is no Dendro healer as of right now, meaning that either Barbara or Kokomi is almost mandatory for these types of teams in Genshin Impact.

