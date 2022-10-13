Genshin Impact Nilou materials: Ascension, talents, and Padisarah locations

The newest addition to the Genshin Impact roster, Nilou, will be available on the official servers in a day's time. Players will be happy to know that her Ascension materials are all farmable currently in phase 1 of 3.1, allowing her to be leveled up to 90 on day 1.

Nilou's Ascension materials include the Padisarah specialty from Sumeru, alongside Varunada Crystals, Crystalline Cyst Dust, and Perpetual Caliber. Typically, with a few resins and luck, you can stock up on enough resources to fully ascend the upcoming Hydro 5-star on the very first day.

The following article will list all the locations for the important materials required to ascend Nilou.

Nilou Ascension materials and where to find them in Genshin Impact 3.1

1) Padisarah

To start off, Nilou will require a total of 60 Padisarah for maximum ascension. This Sumeru Local Specialty can be found in four regions of the map, starting with The Palace of Alcazarzaray, Sumeru City, and the Varanara Forest. Other locations include the Pardis Dhyai and the east of the Old Varanara.

Farming route of Padisarah in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a clearer idea of the farming route, you can refer to the image given above. There are a total of 68 Padisarah flowers located all over Sumeru, allowing you to easily reach the number required to fully ascend Nilou on day 1 itself.

2) Varunada Crystals

Varunada Crystals can be obtained by defeating Hydro bosses located across Teyvat. The following bosses feature Varunada Crystals in their loot pool:

Rhodeia on Liyue.

Hydro Hypostasis on Inazuma.

Hydro-infused Primo Geovishap on Liyue.

Other weekly bosses such as Childe, Stormterror, and Azhdaha may also drop these materials. Nilou will require 1 Varunada Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, and 6 Gemstones. Only Rhodeia and Hydro Hypostasis have guaranteed Varunada drops, so killing them and waiting for a reset is the ideal way to obtain these.

Oceanid/Rhodeia boss location in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

The drop rate of the rarity of these Crystals is randomized, so expect multiple slivers from one run, and a chunk from the other or vice versa.

3) Perpetual Caliber

Nilou will require a total of 46 Perpetual Caliber for maximum ascension. This is a drop from the field boss, who goes by the name of Aeonblight Drake. To locate it, open your Sumeru map and look at the bottom-right corner, east of the Devantaka Mountain.

Teleport waypoint to the boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

To find it, however, you will need to teleport to the waypoint located northeast of the Adravi Valley Statue of the Seven. You can refer to the image above for a clearer idea. Upon spawning, take the stairs behind you and keep walking right from here. Follow the caves and you will eventually end up in the boss arena.

4) Crystalline Cyst Dust

Fungal Spores location all across Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crystalline Cyst Dust can be collected from Fungi all around Sumeru. However, dealing damage with Pyro or Electro will drop a different loot altogether, so avoid using those. You will need a total of 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust, alongside 66 Luminescent Pollens, and 18 Fungal Spores.

5) Talents

For Nilou's talents, you will need the Praxis book set, alongside the Tears of the Calamitous God. For the Praxis set, you will need to unlock the domain located on the eastern side of Chatkaram Cave. The required set of books is available for farming on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Domain for Praxis book set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nilou will need a total of 9 Teachings of Praxis, 63 Guide to Praxis, and 114 Philosophies of Praxis to hit the maximum talent level.

The Tears of the Calamitous God is a weekly drop from the Raiden Shogun boss, located just beneath the Narukami Shrine at Inazuma.

