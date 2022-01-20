Genshin Impact guide to get the secret Luxurious Chest near Narukami Shrine

Genshin Impact 2.4 introduced a new Luxurious Chest under Narukami Shrine that some players don't know about, let alone how to get to it.

There are two primary ways to access this Luxurious Chest. The first method involves a minor clipping glitch, whereas the second method involves the player doing the prerequisites for The Very Special Fortune quest series.

The latter method involves the player waiting for four real-life days, so this guide will first start with the quick glitch method. Keep in mind:

The player will need a short character (Diona, Klee, Qiqi, Sayu)

The player must've talked to Kazari in the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest series to drain the water at Mt. Yougou

Here is how Genshin Impact players can get the secret Luxurious Chest near Narukami Shrine

The player must go here if they intend to do the glitched method (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note: The player must have drained the water from Mt. Yougou before attempting to access this secret Luxurious Chest. It's advised for the player to do the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest series for safe travel. Otherwise, they will see plenty of Electro Water that will kill them quickly.

To start, teleport to the Grand Narukami Shrine Teleport Waypoint and glide southeast to Mt. Yougou. There should be a giant hole that leads the player underground, so head into it. Try to land on the eastern root.

Head to the location marked in this photo (Image via ValdiSantuy)

Genshin Impact players will need to head to the northwestern wall shown above. It's recommended to swap to a small character at this point, as the player will need to be using one for later. Either way, glide to that northwestern location and look upward for the next location.

The player will need to climb upward from here (Image via ValdiSantuy)

Climb above to a little green cliff near another root from this location. The player will want to be near the wall for this part.

The player will have to glide across to this spot next (Image via ValdiSantuy)

Genshin Impact players will want to glide from the last location to this spot, which is near the opposite side of the tree's root. Once the player has securely landed here and is grabbing onto the wall, they must head up and to the right to a small hole.

This is why a small character is necessary (Image via taka gg)

Once the player starts approaching this small crevice, they must try to maneuver themselves to get to the other side. This method necessitates that the player uses a small character (Diona, Klee, Qiqi, Sayu). Alternate between going back and to the left to successfully enter this area.

The Luxurious Chest is in this southeastern spot of the room (Image via ValdiSantuy)

Genshin Impact players will find the Luxurious Chest in the southeastern section of this new area. Approach it and open it like any other chest in the game. Doing this before The Very Special Fortune won't cause any issues down the line, either.

Doing several Genshin Impact quests to get to this Luxurious Chest

Attempting to do the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement will naturally get the player nearby this secret Luxurious Chest. This achievement is tied to The Very Special Fortune quest series, which requires a Hidden Exploration Objective to be done first. That objective's name is Gendou Ringo's Strange Fortune Slips, and it involves the player waiting four real-life days.

Naturally, this method takes a lot longer than doing the glitched alternative. Still, it's an option for Genshin Impact players who want to do everything, including numerous quests. The hidden achievement that gets Genshin Impact players near the Luxurious Chest happens before the first quest in The Very Special Fortune quest series.

