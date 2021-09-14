5 secret Precious and Luxurious chests you probably missed in Genshin Impact 2.1 update

Treasure chests are highly sought after in Genshin Impact, especially Precious and Luxurious Chest.

A whole set of valuables are added with the addition of two new islands in version 2.1. Most of the chests can be obtained after completing puzzles or defeating enemies. However, there are still a few hidden chests concealed from naked eyes, and players need to go through multiple layers of puzzles to collect them.

This article dives into the five Precious and Luxurious Chests you might have missed in the Genshin Impact Inazuma 2.1 update.

Genshin Impact 2.1 brings hidden chests to Inazuma

Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced two new islands: Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island, and they have many chests spawned in the open world. But some of them are hidden under plain sight.

Here are the five locations to find hidden Precious & Luxurious chests in Genshin Impact 2.1:

1) Luxurious Chest and 2 Precious Chests in Sangonomiya Shrine

Follow the Electro Seelie to discover the hidden chests (Image via Gaming with Abyss, Youtube)

The first hidden treasure chest in Genshin Impact 2.1 can be discovered after following an Electro Seelie into its Seelie court. The Seelie can be spotted northwest of Teleport Waypoint in Bourou Village.

Once you approach the Seelie, it will travel to multiple Thunder Domes, and you will need an Electrogranum to enter the dome safely. Most of the Thunder Sakura Bough near the Thunder Domes are locked behind a puzzle, and only by completing the puzzles allow you to unlock it and summon an Electrogranum. In addition, you will be rewarded with Common and Exquisite Chest after completing each puzzle.

Treasure chests as rewards for following the Seelie (Image via Gaming with Abyss, Youtube)

By the end of the tour around Sangonomiya Shrine, the Seelie will reach its court and reward you with one Luxurious Chest and two Precious Chests.

2) Luxurious Chest on a platform in Suigetsu Pool

Luxurious Chest on a small platform (Image via WoW Quest, Youtube)

The Luxurious Chest is hidden underwater around the 'Palace in a Pool' domain in Genshin Impact. You can refer to this guide to drain all the water and unlock the said domain.

Enter the Electro barrier on top of Lightning Strike Probe (Image via WoW Quest, Youtube)

Once the water is depleted, you can summon an Electrogranum from the Thunder Sakura Bough beside the stair and enter an Electro barrier just on top of the gate. However, if you already collected the Electroculus in that location, the barrier will disappear, and you don't need to summon any Electrogranum.

You will find a small broken platform in the room. Climb the wall until you reach the top of the floor and find the hidden Luxurious Chest.

3) Luxurious Chest from Electro totem in Seirai Island

Defeat the enemy after lighting up Electro totems to spawn Luxurious Chest (Image via WoW Quest, Youtube)

The location of the third hidden chest is on a secluded island southeast of Amakuko Peak in Genshin Impact. You need to light up three Electro totems and fight the last boss to spawn the Luxurious Chest.

However, the Electro monuments are sealed and can only be unlocked after clearing three enemy camps around the area. You can refer to the guide to spot the location of the Hilichurls camp and complete the challenge.

4) Precious Chest after feeding cat in Seirai Island

Precious Chest will appear after feeding the cat on day 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Precious Chest is completely hidden and guarded by a World Quest in Genshin Impact. You need to feed a cat four times after completing the fourth day of 'Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe.'

You can provide the cat with the 'Invigorating Kitty Meal' that you cook beforehand from the fifth to the eighth day. Read this guide for a complete walkthrough on how to collect the Precious Chest.

5) Precious Chest under large rock pile in Watatsumi Island

Break the rock pile to claim the Precious Chest (Image via Kleeaned, Youtube)

Under a rock in a dim-light area, this Precious Chest is bound to be missed. One breakable large rock pile is hidden behind the many cliffs in a cave where you complete the World Quest 'The Moon Bathed Deep.'

The entrance of the cave is near a Thunder Sakura Bough (Image via Kleeaned, Youtube)

You can teleport to the Waypoint eastern end of Bourou Village and glide south until you see the cave entrance near a Thunder Sakura Bough beside a waterfall.

Once you enter the cave, walk to the left side and use Elemental Sight to spot the large rock pile. Then, attack the rock, preferably with a claymore character, to instantly shatter it.

Not only will Genshin Impact players obtain Primogems and other materials, but claiming the chests will also increase the exploration progress in each island and thus providing a Reputation EXP for the Inazuma region.

